SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Shop around for new insurance in 2020
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Ernest North
Today at 05:10
Africa News update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
SA suffers as cybercrime rises globally
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Yaron Assabi
Today at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : 22Seven
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jikku Joseph - Managing Director at 22Seven
Today at 07:07
Public Enterprise Minister under fire again?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Susan Booysen - Director of Research at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra)
Today at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Witnesses may face jail time for evading questions at Zondo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)
Today at 08:21
WP Jou Lekker Ding
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 10:08
Shorter work days might be the solution to boosting productivity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Anthony "Tony" Veal - Adjunct professor in the Business School at University of Technology - Sydney
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
View all Sport
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off. 13 January 2020 1:19 PM
Chikane: Renewal at state institutions key for ANC to achieve January 8 promises Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 in Kimberley over the weekend. Rev Frank Chikane shares his thoughts... 12 January 2020 1:06 PM
We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement, outlining the governing party's plans and priorities for the ye... 11 January 2020 1:18 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident' A local tour guide has called out SANParks for failing to effectively address the spate of crime on Table Mountain. 13 January 2020 5:02 PM
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off. 13 January 2020 1:19 PM
Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked' Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa. 13 January 2020 11:18 AM
View all Local
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack. 13 January 2020 2:38 PM
Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020 The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days. 13 January 2020 2:00 PM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure sh... 13 January 2020 8:31 PM
A food fight - why did Naspers lose the Just Eat deal ? Takeaway.com has won the bidding war for Just Eat Plc, over Naspers' Prosus. 13 January 2020 7:55 PM
Skin in the Game by Nassim Taleb The Money Show features the business book - Skin in the Game - by Nassim Taleb. 13 January 2020 7:44 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident'

13 January 2020 5:02 PM
by
Tags:
SANParks
Slangkop Lighthouse
hiking
Crime on Table Mountain
Safety on Table Mountain
Orange Kloof Tented Camp
Slangkop tented camp
Hoerikwaggo Trail
tour guide
A local tour guide has called out SANParks for failing to effectively address the spate of crime on Table Mountain.

Park management has apparently closed the Slangkop Tented Camp in Kommetjie along Table Mountain due to safety concerns.

Cape Town tour guide Frank Dwyer says he received an email from SANParks cancelling a booking in early February that he had made for a group of clients.

It's understood that there was an incident at the site last week.

Last year, another popular hikers' camp spot, Orange Kloof Tented Camp, was closed due to a spate of robberies.

RELATED: Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings

Slangkop Tent. Image: Sanparks.org

According to Dwyer, there has been no commitment from SANParks and other local authorities to implement safety measures along the Table Mountain route.

He says that security interventions are needed for hiking tourism to thrive in Cape Town.

RELATED: 10 safety tips from SANParks following robbery at Table Mountain camp

I got an email cancelling [my booking] saying there had been incidents of crime and that it was closed for security reasons.

 Frank Dwyer, Independent Cape Town tour guide

I booked it for the 6th of February for a group in Cape Point and now I don't have accommodation for them.

 Frank Dwyer, Independent Cape Town tour guide

Only one camp is now operating out of the four that were built as part of the Hoerikwaggo Trail, from Cape Point to Table Mountain, Dwyer explains.

There's only one more camp out of the original four that's operating, that's the one out at Smitswinkel Bay.

 Frank Dwyer, Independent Cape Town tour guide

There's no political will from the National Park to even talk about it.

 Frank Dwyer, Independent Cape Town tour guide

CapeTalk reached out to Table Mountain National Park for comment. They have asked to draft a written reply.

More to follow.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


13 January 2020 5:02 PM
by
Tags:
SANParks
Slangkop Lighthouse
hiking
Crime on Table Mountain
Safety on Table Mountain
Orange Kloof Tented Camp
Slangkop tented camp
Hoerikwaggo Trail
tour guide

More from Local

181118delillejpg

De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m

13 January 2020 1:19 PM

The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banana-with-condom-yellow-background-Safe-sex-concept-STI-STD-sexuality- 123rf

Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

13 January 2020 11:18 AM

Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190425namaqualandjpg

Roughly R300m set aside for Northern Cape drought relief

13 January 2020 10:16 AM

The Water and Sanitation Dept has allocated the money towards the Northern Cape's drought disaster which was declared last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-stadium-aerial-viewjpg

City working on backup plan for Green Point traders when CT stadium is booked

12 January 2020 11:10 AM

The Green Point Flea Market has resumed this Sunday. The City of Cape Town wants to find an alternative site for event days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold rings jewelry

Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works

10 January 2020 1:54 PM

Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marions-car-simons-town-mudpng

[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town

10 January 2020 10:24 AM

Talk about a sticky situation! This woman's car got trapped in a cascade of mud on her way to Fish Hoek on Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-1789194-960-720jpg

WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts

9 January 2020 5:10 PM

In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kuyasa-robberyjpg

Break-in at Khayelitsha clinic could have been an inside job

9 January 2020 4:28 PM

Eight new computers were stolen from the Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha, a month after the devices were delivered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alfrido-dixon-sanparks-rangerjpg

Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings

9 January 2020 1:28 PM

Axed SANParks ranger Alfrido Dixon says he lost his job after lifting the lid on mismanagement that led to drownings and muggings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car crash

You can now report accidents, get a case number online – no need to visit Saps

9 January 2020 12:58 PM

Your online report is legally binding and the system will automatically generate a Crash Report Number for insurance claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Original Rice Krispies back by popular demand - and imported from the UK

Business Lifestyle

Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Clerics get lost!': Iran protests rage on over plane disaster

13 January 2020 8:41 PM

Trump: 'Doesn't really matter' if there was an imminent threat from Soleimani

13 January 2020 7:51 PM

Long-term parking arrangement not forever, says Gautrain

13 January 2020 6:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA