Today at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : 22Seven
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jikku Joseph - Managing Director at 22Seven
Today at 07:07
Public Enterprise Minister under fire again?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Susan Booysen - Director of Research at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra)
Today at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Witnesses may face jail time for evading questions at Zondo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)
Today at 08:21
WP Jou Lekker Ding
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 10:08
Shorter work days might be the solution to boosting productivity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Anthony "Tony" Veal - Adjunct professor in the Business School at University of Technology - Sydney
A food fight - why did Naspers lose the Just Eat deal ?

13 January 2020 7:55 PM
by
Naspers
Just eat
Takeaway.com has won the bidding war for Just Eat Plc, over Naspers' Prosus.

Takeaway.com has won a bidding war for Just Eat Plc, ending a months-long battle with Prosus.

This creates Europe’s largest food-delivery operation.

Food delivery is one of those businesses that if you can build up a dominant position and be the go-to service in any specific geographical region you can increase prices later and capture some juicy e-commerce revenue. In the UK they are a pretty useful player.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

The argument was that Just Eat is currently burning cash, losing money on every single delivery and that they needed to have more cash capital. Remember, we're in the background now where the mood is less receptive to the cash-burning unicorns as it was a year ago. If I was takeaway.com management - the assumption - I assume - would be that they're going to be able to raise as much cash as they want.

European investors must wake up and pay up for Prosus, in order to close the gap... it's not just a South African problem anymore. I hope Bob van Dijk is spending a lot of time with European-based institutional investors telling them to step up and get involved.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Listen to the full sound clip below.

This article first appeared on 702 : A food fight - why did Naspers lose the Just Eat deal ?


