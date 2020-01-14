'Ramaphosa doomed if he removes Gordhan, doomed if he does not'

The pressure is mounting for President Ramaphosa to remove Public enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan as Eskom woes continue to worsen.

Director of Research at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection Professor Susan Booysen analyses the situation with Refilwe Moloto.

There is really a cacophony of pressures on Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Gordhan to take action, to axe Gordhan or move his portfolio to Gwede Mantashe. Professor Susan Booysen, Director of Research - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

It's fascinating to study who is exercising this pressure. Professor Susan Booysen, Director of Research - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

The pressure is mounting from some obvious sources such as the Economic freedom Fighters (EFF) but she says now others such as Deputy President DD Mabuza and Bathabile Dlamini are also entering the fray to oust Gordhan.

I've even come across a statement by the ANC Youth League in the Free State. Professor Susan Booysen, Director of Research - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

Booysen says it poses a key question for President Ramaphosa - whether to conduct a Cabinet reshuffle and do like former president Jacob Zuma before him.

Jacob Zuma was excellent at keeping a tight little circle of loyal people around him. Cyril Ramaphosa has hopefully more professionalism in him than doing that. Professor Susan Booysen, Director of Research - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

It will be a test of Ramaphosa's strength to see how well and whether he can resist these pressures. Professor Susan Booysen, Director of Research - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

Two of Ramaphosa's key intra-Cabinet alliance people are at stake here - Gordhan and Mantashe. Professor Susan Booysen, Director of Research - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

She says there are many interests, especially the unions, who are defending their jobs and who would mount pressure against anyone placed in that powerful portfolio.

There is no Cabinet minister who can simply win those battles against labour. Professor Susan Booysen, Director of Research - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

The president is in an absolute double-bind here. He is doomed if he fires, removes or redeploys Pravin Gordhan, he is doomed if he does not. Professor Susan Booysen, Director of Research - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

Interim action needs to be taken to bring money back into the much-needed fiscus, says Booysen.

She says Ramaphosa must not fall into the trap of reshuffling portfolios for quick cheap gains.

Listen to the interview below: