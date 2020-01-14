Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style'

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse.

Ag shame! It’s going to be a long season for you! [upon hearing Moloto is a Shark]

John Dobson, head coach - Stormers

The 2020 rugby season – the last one ever at iconic Newlands - kicks off on 1 February.

The Stormers started their pre-season in Ravensmead with “Varsity Day”, playing against university teams, in front of a great crowd.

They play a warmup game against the Sharks in Soweto (“SuperHero Sunday”) on Saturday.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse.

They spoke a bit about the upcoming season and the Stormers team campaign – “Get Cape Town Smiling” – which focuses on rewarding fans for their loyalty.

From left to right: John Dobson, Refilwe Moloto, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies

We have a new head coach. There’s a fresh energy in the squad and I’m looking forward to the game model that we’re trying to implement this year…

Herschel Jantjies, scrumhalf - Stormers

The Springboks who did so well… they’ve bought in… Siya… the way he’s bought in, all these guys, we had to make a team. We can’t just have these superstars, you know. We had to flatten the team, but still, use their enthusiasm and what they did in winning the World Cup.

John Dobson, head coach - Stormers

It’s our last season at Newlands! We’ve got seven guys who just won a World Cup. We’ve got some exciting changes in how we want to play… We’re playing on the 1st of February against an All Black-laden team with World Cup-winning Springboks…

John Dobson, head coach - Stormers

“Get Cape Town Smiling” … there’s so much bad news… Our fans [the demographics] have changed… We need to reach out… let’s run hills in Bo-Kaap, let’s go do a session in Delft… It’s just been brilliant!

John Dobson, head coach - Stormers

We’re excited about the move to Cape Town Stadium…

Damian Willemse, flyhalf - Stormers

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


