Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture reconvenes on Tuesday morning.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to announce whether his legal team will issue a summons for former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission at the end of the month.
The commission's legal team said it would apply for an order as the inquiry resumes hearings after the Christmas break.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the commission has so far avoided issuing a summons compelling any witnesses to appear.
Now the state capture legal team will apply for an order to issue summons for Zuma to appear.
They want him to appear from 27-31 January.
The Zondo commission has completely avoided the use of summons to compel any witness to come.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
It's clear that the legal team now believes that those days of attempted conciliatory processes are now over. They are now going to employ the legal might that they have.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Zuma has cited both his corruption trial and ill-health as reasons for not being available to appear before the commission last year.
Will he make an appearance at the inquiry following his previous no-shows?
Listen to the discussion for more:
