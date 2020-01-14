Premier Winde and Western Cape MECs undergo lifestyle audits

A service provider has finally been appointed to conduct lifestyle audits on the Western Cape cabinet.

Premier Alan Winde says the company will audit him, his MECs and their spouses who have all consented to the process.

Members of the Provincial Cabinet. Image: Western Cape Government.

Winde had committed to the process when he became premier in May, but the provincial government struggled to find a suitable contractor to perform the audits.

He says the audits are a key part of demonstrating clean governance and transparency.

The audits will include a study of total income sources, large or significant expenditure or transactions, business interests, personal investments, individual assets such as property, vehicles, collectables, cash and others, tax compliance, and financial liability.

It will also review foreign travel, hospitality and material benefits, according to a statement released by the provincial government.

All the Cabinet members and I will be audited. It was one of the election promises. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It's something I believe in. I think our brand in South Africa around corruption, and especially corruption linked to politicians, is something that needs to be corrected. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The audit looks at all your assets, your tax compliance, your bank accounts. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It goes back to look at what you've been doing before you were even appointed. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

They look at your travel, they look at your gifts - anything and everything around your lifestyle that could have some question. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The audits will be completed by the end of March. Winde says his Cabinet will be audited again at the end of the term.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: