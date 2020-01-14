Forget a 4-day work week. This prof says slashing daily work hours is way better
Australian professor Anthony Veal argues that a shorter working day may be more practical than a shorter work week.
There's been a growing interest in reducing the standard working week with many companies trialling the four-day work model.
However, Prof Veal believes that retaining the five-day week but cutting the working day to seven or six hours is a better way to go.
He makes the case for shorter days rather than shorter weeks in an article published in The Conversation.
Should we have four days of high stress and three days to get over it? Or can we have five days without any stress and a standard two-day weekend?Prof Anthony Veal, Adjunct professor in the Business School at University of Technology Sydney
Some of the most productive countries in the world, for instance, Germany and some of the Scandinavian countries, have the shortest working hours in the world.Prof Anthony Veal, Adjunct professor in the Business School at University of Technology Sydney
I don't see why part of the increasing productivity over the next decade couldn't be traded in for some reduced working hours.Prof Anthony Veal, Adjunct professor in the Business School at University of Technology Sydney
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
