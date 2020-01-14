Massmart closures: 'It looks like the idea is to shut down DionWired entirely'
Retail group Massmart plans to shut down 34 of its stores, including all its DionWired outlets.
Business Insider's Phillip de Wet says this could finally spell the end of the Dion brand.
A total of 23 DionWired outlets are under threat and another 11 Masscash stores. More than 1,000 jobs are on the line.
Dion-Wired is Massmart’s electronics and appliances subsidiary, while Masscash is its wholesale entity.
De Wet says DionWired has been underperforming for quite some time.
It does look like the idea is to shut down DionWired entirely. It's not a huge surprise.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
We know Massmart has been struggling with DionWired. If it hasn't been losing money, Dion Wired has certainly not been making decent profits for some time now.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
Massmart is doing this rightsizing, they are taking about 34 stores that they may want to close down.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
The restructuring comes just five months after new CEO Mitchell Slape was brought in as a 'fixer' from Walmart, de Wet explains.
He says some analysts are waiting to see whether DionWired's electronics offering could be reinvented and absorbed into MassMart's Game stores.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
Old Mutual wins appeal against Peter Moyo reinstatement
Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group Tabby Tsengiwe says this will be the close of the matter for the group.Read More
Prepare for stage 8 load shedding (just in case)! – Eskom to municipalities
The utility says the risk of effecting stage 8 is low. "But with Eskom, you can’t rule anything out," warns EWN's Mia Lindeque.Read More
Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers
National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza explains what the 'cooling-off' period means and when it applies.Read More
Forget a 4-day work week. This prof says slashing daily work hours is way better
Prof Anthony Veal explains why a four-day week isn't the (best) answer.Read More
Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life
The app – already downloaded 180 000 times – “gamifies” the process and generates a budget based on your actual spending.Read More
Earn most of your money offshore? You may be facing some 'ex-pat tax' changes
Tax Consulting SA's Nicolas Botha explains the coming changes to tax exemptions on money earned overseas.Read More
Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan
Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.Read More
A food fight - why did Naspers lose the Just Eat deal ?
Takeaway.com has won the bidding war for Just Eat Plc, over Naspers' Prosus.Read More
Skin in the Game by Nassim Taleb
The Money Show features the business book - Skin in the Game - by Nassim Taleb.Read More
Is SA's retail sector in deep crisis?
South Africa's retail sector has not seen growth in a long time. Is there a glimmer of hope?Read More