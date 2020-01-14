Man arrested for enslaving and torturing 50 women and children

Israeli police arrested a rabbi from Jerusalem who allegedly enslaved 50 women and children (aged one to five) for several months in an operation that could’ve lasted for several years.

A child victim tied up with rope. Image: 123rf.com

The rabbi and eight female accomplices blocked the women and children from the outside world; arrests only came after some of the women escaped.

The women and children reportedly suffered extreme punishment (such as putting their hands into a fire to “know what hell feels like”) and sexual abuse by the 60-year-old suspect.

The police have video footage showing tiny living quarters with piles of cash, which they say the rabbit took from the women’s bank accounts.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The surprising thing is that it hasn’t shocked as many people within Israel… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

A rabbi… accused of holding 50 women and children as slaves… He stole their money and forced them to work as slaves… forcing them to work in terrible conditions for zero money… They’ve been beaten… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

It happened in this ultra-orthodox area of central Jerusalem where a lot of things happen behind closed doors… People close themselves off into communities… Once the doors are closed… look at what you can also get. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

