Witnesses refusing to appear before Zondo may face jail time

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture reconvenes on Tuesday morning.

Lawson Naidoo Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) talks to Refilwe Moloto about the new regulations to be introduced at the state capture commission.

What these newest regulations seek to do is to tighten up and to highlight issues of non-compliance with the proceedings of the commission. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

Naidoo says up until now, Deputy Chief Justice Zondo has gone out of his way to create an amicable atmosphere at the commission and he did not want it to become an adversarial process.

But with the commission wrapping up soon it does not give it a lot of time left...so what is driving these new regulations, is that the commission needs to get on speedily with concluding the evidence of key witnesses. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

Foremost among these is former president Jacob Zuma who appeared before the commission in 2019.

Zuma promised to come back again but has failed to do so on two occasions. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

The commission will on Tuesday, hear an application from the Secretariat seeking a summons against Zuma to compel him to give evidence at the end of January.

He says Deputy Chief Zondo will need to determine whether a witness is being deliberately obstructive. The Act and regulations will provide a tool to deal with failure to cooperate.

It is an offence and can be punished either with a fine or six months in jail. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

