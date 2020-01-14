Witnesses refusing to appear before Zondo may face jail time
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture reconvenes on Tuesday morning.
Lawson Naidoo Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) talks to Refilwe Moloto about the new regulations to be introduced at the state capture commission.
What these newest regulations seek to do is to tighten up and to highlight issues of non-compliance with the proceedings of the commission.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)
Naidoo says up until now, Deputy Chief Justice Zondo has gone out of his way to create an amicable atmosphere at the commission and he did not want it to become an adversarial process.
But with the commission wrapping up soon it does not give it a lot of time left...so what is driving these new regulations, is that the commission needs to get on speedily with concluding the evidence of key witnesses.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)
Foremost among these is former president Jacob Zuma who appeared before the commission in 2019.
Zuma promised to come back again but has failed to do so on two occasions.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)
The commission will on Tuesday, hear an application from the Secretariat seeking a summons against Zuma to compel him to give evidence at the end of January.
He says Deputy Chief Zondo will need to determine whether a witness is being deliberately obstructive. The Act and regulations will provide a tool to deal with failure to cooperate.
It is an offence and can be punished either with a fine or six months in jail.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)
Take a listen below:
More from Politics
'Ramaphosa doomed if he removes Gordhan, doomed if he does not'
Professor Susan Booysen says it will be a test of Ramaphosa's strength to see how well and whether he can resist these pressures.Read More
Premier Winde and Western Cape MECs undergo lifestyle audits
A company has been chosen to conduct lifestyle audits on the Western Cape Cabinet as promised by the Premier before the election.Read More
Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry
It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday.Read More
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m
The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off.Read More
Chikane: Renewal at state institutions key for ANC to achieve January 8 promises
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 in Kimberley over the weekend. Rev Frank Chikane shares his thoughts.Read More
We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement, outlining the governing party's plans and priorities for the year.Read More
Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'
Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.Read More
Mabuza's resignation as Eskom chair long overdue - Cosatu
Cosatu has called on other Eskom board members to step down and for action to be taken against the Public Enterprises Minister.Read More
Supporters fill up stadium for ANC 108th birthday bash
ANC supporters are expected to turn out in their numbers to hear what party president Cyril Ramaphosa has to say.Read More
'R500k for a table next to the president at ANC gala dinner'
The ANC will host an expensive gala dinner in Kimberley, where disgruntled residents have slammed the party for failing to deliver.Read More