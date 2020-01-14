Business lobby group cautions President Ramaphosa
Busa president Sipho Pityana said on Tuesday that the crisis in South Africa, especially problems at Eskom, demanded urgency - humble leadership yet strong and swift decision-making.
He cautioned against an overemphasis on leadership by consensus, saying this can cause a conservative pace, and decisions can be vetoed by unaccountable parties.
The president expressed focus on ''implementation, implementation'. He clearly sees the impatience among us. We appreciate it. We made the point in our statement that we appreciate his increasing style of leadership and ensuring that he gets everybody's views involved. But at a point he might also accept that everybody may not agree - and then he must take decisions... and act on it.Sipho Pityana, Business Unity South Africa
It is not about not consulting at all - but to appreciate that at a point you must start acting on decisions taken.Sipho Pityana, Business Unity South Africa
We welcome the opportunity that the president has extended to us at the business indaba that some of the inputs at the session are worthy of consideration.Sipho Pityana, Business Unity South Africa
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Business lobby group cautions President Ramaphosa
