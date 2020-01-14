Streaming issues? Report here
The green rush: The status of legalisation of Cannabis products in South Africa

14 January 2020 8:33 PM
by
Tags:
Dagga
Legalise marijuana
cannabis
thc
What are the basics about new cannabis laws in South Africa?

Cannabis in South Africa has been decriminalised by the constitutional court for personal consumption by adults in private, in their own dwelling.

However, laws prohibiting use outside of one's private dwelling and buying and selling cannabis are still in force.

The Money Show focuses on the differences between recreational use and medicinal use, and other legal questions surrounding the new legislation.

You have a lot of different derivatives and compounds within a cannabis plant. When we refer to medicinal cannabis we refer to THC in high concentration used as a schedule 7 medication - you need licences.

Martha Smit, Lawyer and partner - Life Sciences Group at Fasken

CBD is the one that has sparked a lot of local interest in the industry. The change that came after the constitutional judgement made it possible for people to more easily access CBD - they changed the schedule from 7 to 4. Meaning you still need a prescription. But... there is also an exemption to this. In terms of this exemption - if you adhere to the requirements - you should not advertise or claim that it is low risk or state that it has medicinal healing qualities.

Martha Smit, Lawyer and partner - Life Sciences Group at Fasken

Another requirement is that if you have a CBD product that has 0,001 per cent THC or less or 0.0075 per cent CBD or less in that product the basic compound of it - you don't actually have to register it as a medicine and it can be sold freely on the market. You can import it and sell it.

Martha Smit, Lawyer and partner - Life Sciences Group at Fasken
A farmer growing dagga and checking the plant's growth. Image: 123rf.com

Listen to the entire interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : The green rush: The status of legalisation of Cannabis products in South Africa


