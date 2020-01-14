The green rush: The status of legalisation of Cannabis products in South Africa
Cannabis in South Africa has been decriminalised by the constitutional court for personal consumption by adults in private, in their own dwelling.
However, laws prohibiting use outside of one's private dwelling and buying and selling cannabis are still in force.
The Money Show focuses on the differences between recreational use and medicinal use, and other legal questions surrounding the new legislation.
You have a lot of different derivatives and compounds within a cannabis plant. When we refer to medicinal cannabis we refer to THC in high concentration used as a schedule 7 medication - you need licences.Martha Smit, Lawyer and partner - Life Sciences Group at Fasken
CBD is the one that has sparked a lot of local interest in the industry. The change that came after the constitutional judgement made it possible for people to more easily access CBD - they changed the schedule from 7 to 4. Meaning you still need a prescription. But... there is also an exemption to this. In terms of this exemption - if you adhere to the requirements - you should not advertise or claim that it is low risk or state that it has medicinal healing qualities.Martha Smit, Lawyer and partner - Life Sciences Group at Fasken
Another requirement is that if you have a CBD product that has 0,001 per cent THC or less or 0.0075 per cent CBD or less in that product the basic compound of it - you don't actually have to register it as a medicine and it can be sold freely on the market. You can import it and sell it.Martha Smit, Lawyer and partner - Life Sciences Group at Fasken
Listen to the entire interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : The green rush: The status of legalisation of Cannabis products in South Africa
More from Business
Business lobby group cautions President Ramaphosa
Beware an overemphasis on leadership by consensus.Read More
Cell C is pawning off contract phone customers - its crown jewels - to Vodacom
Cell C is pawning off its contract customers to Vodacom.Read More
'Old Mutual clings to its principles, but a Moyo payout may have cost less'
Old Mutual’s appeal against a court order reinstating Peter Moyo has been upheld with costs.Read More
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help
South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.Read More
Union vows to fight Massmart retrenchments 'tooth and nail'
A total of 34 Dion-Wired and Masscash stores will be affected by the process which could see over 1,000 job losses.Read More
Old Mutual wins appeal against Peter Moyo reinstatement
Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group Tabby Tsengiwe says this will be the close of the matter for the group.Read More
Prepare for stage 8 load shedding (just in case)! – Eskom to municipalities
The utility says the risk of effecting stage 8 is low. "But with Eskom, you can’t rule anything out," warns EWN's Mia Lindeque.Read More
Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers
National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza explains what the 'cooling-off' period means and when it applies.Read More
Forget a 4-day work week. This prof says slashing daily work hours is way better
Prof Anthony Veal explains why a four-day week isn't the (best) answer.Read More
Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life
The app – already downloaded 180 000 times – “gamifies” the process and generates a budget based on your actual spending.Read More