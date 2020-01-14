'Old Mutual clings to its principles, but a Moyo payout may have cost less'
The High Court in Johannesburg has upheld Old Mutual’s appeal against the temporary reinstatement of its sacked chief executive Peter Moyo.
Judgment was handed down on Tuesday morning and the application was dismissed with costs.
Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May last year in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.
Old Mutual has lost about 12 per cent since the saga started. The fight with Moyo has contributed to the loss of value. Old Mutual could have written a big cheque to him and shareholders would have been better off.Stuart Theobald, financial analyst - Business Day
They also have a responsibility to act ethically. If you are a board member and you come to a view that the CEO should be dismissed you cannot ethically act against your honest view of what is right and wrong and from that perspective I think board members really had no choice.Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman - Intellidex
They have not been able to move forward with appointing a new CEO, that's not good for a company.
I think that Old Mutual might look towards some settlement to put it all behind it.Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman - Intellidex
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Old Mutual clings to its principles, but a Moyo payout may have cost less'
More from Business
The green rush: The status of legalisation of Cannabis products in South Africa
What are the basics about new cannabis laws in South Africa?Read More
Business lobby group cautions President Ramaphosa
Beware an overemphasis on leadership by consensus.Read More
Cell C is pawning off contract phone customers - its crown jewels - to Vodacom
Cell C is pawning off its contract customers to Vodacom.Read More
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help
South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.Read More
Union vows to fight Massmart retrenchments 'tooth and nail'
A total of 34 Dion-Wired and Masscash stores will be affected by the process which could see over 1,000 job losses.Read More
Old Mutual wins appeal against Peter Moyo reinstatement
Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group Tabby Tsengiwe says this will be the close of the matter for the group.Read More
Prepare for stage 8 load shedding (just in case)! – Eskom to municipalities
The utility says the risk of effecting stage 8 is low. "But with Eskom, you can’t rule anything out," warns EWN's Mia Lindeque.Read More
Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers
National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza explains what the 'cooling-off' period means and when it applies.Read More
Forget a 4-day work week. This prof says slashing daily work hours is way better
Prof Anthony Veal explains why a four-day week isn't the (best) answer.Read More
Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life
The app – already downloaded 180 000 times – “gamifies” the process and generates a budget based on your actual spending.Read More