Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life

Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate. Carl Jung (father of analytical psychology)

22seven is a free budgeting app that helps you track your spending.

The app, supported by Old Mutual, links all bank accounts, credit and store cards, investments and loans from more than 100 financial institutions so you can see all your transactions in one place.

The app then generates a budget based on your actual spending – you know exactly how much you’re spending on what.

Already, more than 180 000 South Africans have downloaded the app.

The user-interface is stunning – it “gamifies” the whole process with speedometer-like images.

Image credit: 22seven

I am now onto week three of testing out the 22seven app and it is already starting to have an impact on our household finances… Maya Fisher-French (personal finance journalist)

Click here to download the Android app or here for the iOS app.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jikku Joseph, Managing Director at 22Seven.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

(Also, read: "What are the risks of using 22seven?" by Maya Fisher-French)