Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers

If you buy anything as a result of direct marketing - be it an SMS, e-mail or a telesales phone call - you are legally entitled to five business days in which you can cancel, in writing, for a full refund.

This is known as the cooling-off period, according to the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

NCC acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza says all direct marketing deals are subject to the cooling-off period as outlined in the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

Most people agree to a new insurance policy or upgraded cellphone contract over the phone.

It's important that consumers ask for written contracts to be sent to them immediately after they have verbally agreed during a telesales deal, Mabuza explains.

This will give you the time to read through all the terms and conditions within the cooling-off period before making a final decision.

In that time, the cooling-off period allows you to look at the contract and say to them I am now rescinding, I don't want a contract. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

It's not a cancellation. It's that period where you have to inspect and read through the contract. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

You are allowed five business days. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

Mabuza adds that businesses must simplify their contracts and get rid of confusing legal jargon so that consumers can better understand the agreements they sign.

