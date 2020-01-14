Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers
If you buy anything as a result of direct marketing - be it an SMS, e-mail or a telesales phone call - you are legally entitled to five business days in which you can cancel, in writing, for a full refund.
This is known as the cooling-off period, according to the National Consumer Commission (NCC).
NCC acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza says all direct marketing deals are subject to the cooling-off period as outlined in the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).
RELATED: 'Yes' to a telemarketer is the same as signing a contract
Most people agree to a new insurance policy or upgraded cellphone contract over the phone.
It's important that consumers ask for written contracts to be sent to them immediately after they have verbally agreed during a telesales deal, Mabuza explains.
This will give you the time to read through all the terms and conditions within the cooling-off period before making a final decision.
RELATED: At own risk! What you need to know before signing that disclaimer
In that time, the cooling-off period allows you to look at the contract and say to them I am now rescinding, I don't want a contract.Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
It's not a cancellation. It's that period where you have to inspect and read through the contract.Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
You are allowed five business days.Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Mabuza adds that businesses must simplify their contracts and get rid of confusing legal jargon so that consumers can better understand the agreements they sign.
Listen to the consumer advice on Today with Kieno Kammies:
