Prepare for stage 8 load shedding (just in case)! – Eskom to municipalities

Eskom says the risk of stage eight load shedding is low, but municipalities must prepare, nonetheless.

…we have to make sure that those schedules [stage 8] are available… Dikatso Mothae, Eskom

Nickolaus Bauer interviewed EWN reporter Mia Lindeque.

It sounds a bit odd. It’s 2020 and we’re still battling with wet coal… Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN

They say residents and businesses shouldn’t be too worried for now… but with Eskom, you can’t rule anything out… Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.