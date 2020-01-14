Prepare for stage 8 load shedding (just in case)! – Eskom to municipalities
Eskom says the risk of stage eight load shedding is low, but municipalities must prepare, nonetheless.
…we have to make sure that those schedules [stage 8] are available…Dikatso Mothae, Eskom
Nickolaus Bauer interviewed EWN reporter Mia Lindeque.
It sounds a bit odd. It’s 2020 and we’re still battling with wet coal…Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN
They say residents and businesses shouldn’t be too worried for now… but with Eskom, you can’t rule anything out…Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
The green rush: The status of legalisation of Cannabis products in South Africa
What are the basics about new cannabis laws in South Africa?Read More
Business lobby group cautions President Ramaphosa
Beware an overemphasis on leadership by consensus.Read More
Cell C is pawning off contract phone customers - its crown jewels - to Vodacom
Cell C is pawning off its contract customers to Vodacom.Read More
'Old Mutual clings to its principles, but a Moyo payout may have cost less'
Old Mutual’s appeal against a court order reinstating Peter Moyo has been upheld with costs.Read More
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help
South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.Read More
Union vows to fight Massmart retrenchments 'tooth and nail'
A total of 34 Dion-Wired and Masscash stores will be affected by the process which could see over 1,000 job losses.Read More
Old Mutual wins appeal against Peter Moyo reinstatement
Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group Tabby Tsengiwe says this will be the close of the matter for the group.Read More
Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers
National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza explains what the 'cooling-off' period means and when it applies.Read More
Forget a 4-day work week. This prof says slashing daily work hours is way better
Prof Anthony Veal explains why a four-day week isn't the (best) answer.Read More
Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life
The app – already downloaded 180 000 times – “gamifies” the process and generates a budget based on your actual spending.Read More