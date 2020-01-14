Union vows to fight Massmart retrenchments 'tooth and nail'
The South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) says it plans to oppose the potential job cuts by retail giant Massmart.
Massmart announced that it will be starting a store closure consultation process that could see up to 34 stores shut down.
All 23 DionWired outlets and another 11 Masscash stores are under threat.
A total of 1,440 jobs could be on the line if the store closures go ahead.
Khulekani Ngubane, head of the organising campaign's collective bargaining unit at Saccawu, says the union was blindsided by Massmart officials this week.
Ngubane says the potential retrenchments could worsen the state of unemployment, poverty and inequlity in the country.
As a trade union, we must fight tooth and nail in opposing such massive retrenchment.Khulekani Ngubane, Head of National Organizing Campaign's Collective Bargaining Unit - Saccawu
We can not have such a large number to join the ranks and swim in the pool of unemployment in our country.Khulekani Ngubane, Head of National Organizing Campaign's Collective Bargaining Unit - Saccawu
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Niklaus Bauer:
