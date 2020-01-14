Scientifically proven hacks to look and feel younger at any age

Dr Tamara Pheiffer is a leader in Africa for “medical biohacking”.

You may want to check her out if you want to live a longer, healthier life.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Pheiffer.

Image credit: www.longevime.com

We’re testing beyond just a normal cholesterol test… whether the arteries are sticky, whether there is oxidative cholesterol, whether it's inflamed or not, because those are much better predictors of heart disease than just cholesterol… Dr Tamara Pheiffer

Artificial intelligence isn’t going to replace doctors. But the doctors who use AI are going to replace the doctors who are not. Dr Tamara Pheiffer

Over years and years of eating certain food… the accumulative damage, up until now, has been irreversible… Dr Tamara Pheiffer

If we are healthier for longer – if we have the brains and bodies of a 30-year-old when we are 60 – then we can compete with people who are 30… Dr Tamara Pheiffer

