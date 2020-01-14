Streaming issues? Report here
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help

South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.

Young Cape Town activist Ayakha Melithafa will represent South Africa and tackle the climate crisis at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland later this month.

But she needs help funding her tip. You can donate to the crowdfunding campaign here.

The 17-year-old from Eerste River was invited by WEF to be part of a 10-member youth panel at the forum.

She'll be speaking alongside other young climate environmental activists like Greta Thunberg.

The Grade 12 student is part of the Project 90 by 2030 YouLead initiative as well as the African Climate Alliance, a youth-led climate advocacy group.

South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa. Image: Facebook.

RELATED: Young climate activist Ayakha Melithafa takes complaint to United Nations

She recently made headlines when she joined Thunberg and other teens from across the world in petitioning the United Nations to hold world leaders accountable for inaction on the climate crisis.

She has quickly gained the attention of the media, I think, because she speaks with such an authentic voice.

Natalie Geyser, Climate justice activist and communications specialist at Project 90 by 2030

Project 90 by 2030's spokesperson and fellow climate justice warrior Natalie Geyser says Ayakha represents a movement for change.

Geyser says the youth climate strike movement is calling out leaders and calling for action.

Ambitious climate action is not the agenda of politicians around the world.

Natalie Geyser, Climate justice activist and communications specialist at Project 90 by 2030

WEF has invited a youth contingent. This youth climate strike movement are calling out leaders, cutting through the nonsense and asking for clear change by the government.

Natalie Geyser, Climate justice activist and communications specialist at Project 90 by 2030

They are starting to recognise the movement as the movement of its time, I think it's important that we are there to represent.

Natalie Geyser, Climate justice activist and communications specialist at Project 90 by 2030

Project 90 by 2030 is a social and environmental justice organisation that has been mobilising communities towards a sustainable and equitable low-carbon future.

The organisation's name makes references to the calls for a 90 % reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2030. Visit its website to learn more.

Click here to help Ayakha get to Davos by pledging money towards the crowdfunding campaign on Backabuddy.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:

Image: Ayakha Melithafa on Facebook.

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
