Cell C is pawning off contract phone customers - its crown jewels - to Vodacom

Cell C is pawning off its contract-paying mobile phone customers, worth billions of rand, to Vodacom.

What does this mean for Cell C's fate ?

The Money Show interviewed Duncan McLeod, TechCentral, to make sense of the service provider's latest move.

It's very clear that this business is not going to be a shadow of its former self - it effectively means they're not going to run their own network anymore. There's big stuff happening in Cell C. It's going to be a very different business. Duncan McLeod, TechCentral

We don't know how much the customers are worth - probably in the billions of rand. We know that the management team of Blue Label are no longer involved anything to do with Cell C, the board is dealing with Cell C. My guess is that if they can find a way to offload this business, they'll do it. Duncan McLeod, TechCentral

