Cell C is pawning off contract phone customers - its crown jewels - to Vodacom
Cell C is pawning off its contract-paying mobile phone customers, worth billions of rand, to Vodacom.
What does this mean for Cell C's fate ?
The Money Show interviewed Duncan McLeod, TechCentral, to make sense of the service provider's latest move.
It's very clear that this business is not going to be a shadow of its former self - it effectively means they're not going to run their own network anymore. There's big stuff happening in Cell C. It's going to be a very different business.Duncan McLeod, TechCentral
We don't know how much the customers are worth - probably in the billions of rand.
We know that the management team of Blue Label are no longer involved anything to do with Cell C, the board is dealing with Cell C. My guess is that if they can find a way to offload this business, they'll do it.Duncan McLeod, TechCentral
Listen to the full sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Cell C is pawning off contract phone customers - its crown jewels - to Vodacom
More from Business
The green rush: The status of legalisation of Cannabis products in South Africa
What are the basics about new cannabis laws in South Africa?Read More
Business lobby group cautions President Ramaphosa
Beware an overemphasis on leadership by consensus.Read More
'Old Mutual clings to its principles, but a Moyo payout may have cost less'
Old Mutual’s appeal against a court order reinstating Peter Moyo has been upheld with costs.Read More
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help
South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.Read More
Union vows to fight Massmart retrenchments 'tooth and nail'
A total of 34 Dion-Wired and Masscash stores will be affected by the process which could see over 1,000 job losses.Read More
Old Mutual wins appeal against Peter Moyo reinstatement
Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group Tabby Tsengiwe says this will be the close of the matter for the group.Read More
Prepare for stage 8 load shedding (just in case)! – Eskom to municipalities
The utility says the risk of effecting stage 8 is low. "But with Eskom, you can’t rule anything out," warns EWN's Mia Lindeque.Read More
Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers
National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza explains what the 'cooling-off' period means and when it applies.Read More
Forget a 4-day work week. This prof says slashing daily work hours is way better
Prof Anthony Veal explains why a four-day week isn't the (best) answer.Read More
Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life
The app – already downloaded 180 000 times – “gamifies” the process and generates a budget based on your actual spending.Read More