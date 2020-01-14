Zuma won't return to state capture inquiry - for now - due to health reasons

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 21:30
Andi Bengis- Dont stress the work
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Retire 2 South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jill Wilmans - Co-founder at Retire 2 SA
Tomorrow at 07:07
Old Mutual victorious in court battle against Peter Moyo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tabby Tsengiwe
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel: Keeping our children safe at schools
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shabodien Roomanay - Career educator and ex Headmaster
Dr Anthea Cereseto - CEO of the Governing Body Foundation
Tomorrow at 08:21
Panel: Keeping our children safe at schools cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:50
#iamstaying takes to crowdfunding to pay full time staff
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jarette Petzer
Tomorrow at 10:08
China's mystery pneumonia outbreak may be caused by new human coronavirus
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connor Bamford - research fellow in Virology at Queen's University in Belfast
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
View all Sport
Zuma won't return to state capture inquiry - for now - due to health reasons Zuma's legal team argued that he will be undergoing intense medical treatment overseas and won’t be available before March. 14 January 2020 4:49 PM
Witnesses refusing to appear before Zondo may face jail time New regulations will provide a means to deal with a witness being deliberately obstructive and refusing to cooperate. 14 January 2020 12:13 PM
'Ramaphosa doomed if he removes Gordhan, doomed if he does not' Professor Susan Booysen says it will be a test of Ramaphosa's strength to see how well and whether he can resist these pressures. 14 January 2020 11:05 AM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday. 14 January 2020 9:51 AM
SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident' A local tour guide has called out SANParks for failing to effectively address the spate of crime on Table Mountain. 13 January 2020 5:02 PM
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off. 13 January 2020 1:19 PM
View all Local
Scientifically proven hacks to look and feel younger at any age Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Tamara Pheiffer, an expert in life extension and youth enhancement. 14 January 2020 3:04 PM
Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza explains what the 'cooling-off' period means and when it applies. 14 January 2020 1:31 PM
Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life The app – already downloaded 180 000 times – “gamifies” the process and generates a budget based on your actual spending. 14 January 2020 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
The green rush: The status of legalisation of Cannabis products in South Africa What are the basics about new cannabis laws in South Africa? 14 January 2020 8:33 PM
Business lobby group cautions President Ramaphosa Beware an overemphasis on leadership by consensus. 14 January 2020 7:48 PM
Cell C is pawning off contract phone customers - its crown jewels - to Vodacom Cell C is pawning off its contract customers to Vodacom. 14 January 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zuma won't return to state capture inquiry - for now - due to health reasons

14 January 2020 4:49 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Judge Raymond Zondo
medical treatment
Zuma's legal team argued that he will be undergoing intense medical treatment overseas and won’t be available before March.

Former President Jacob Zuma will not be returning to the commission of inquiry into state capture this month.

The commission’s legal team had applied for a summons to be issued to compel Zuma to appear between 27 and 31 January.

Deputy Chief Justice Ramond Zondo ruled the application be adjourned until a later date, reports EWN's Gaye Davis.

Zondo heard oral arguments from the legal team of both the commission and Zuma on Tuesday.

RELATED: Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry

Zuma's legal team argued that he will be undergoing intense medical treatment overseas and won’t be available before March.

There is not going to be any summons issued by the commission of inquiry to compel the former president to testify between the 27th and the 31st of January.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN

It does not mean that there will not be a later summons to get him to testify.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN

His legal team says the former president will have to undergo intense medical treatment.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN

Also, the head of his medical team is prepared to discuss Zuma's health issues with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo behind closed doors in chambers.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN

Listen to the EWN update:


14 January 2020 4:49 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Judge Raymond Zondo
medical treatment

More from Politics

Zuma1

Witnesses refusing to appear before Zondo may face jail time

14 January 2020 12:13 PM

New regulations will provide a means to deal with a witness being deliberately obstructive and refusing to cooperate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskompresser_0632

'Ramaphosa doomed if he removes Gordhan, doomed if he does not'

14 January 2020 11:05 AM

Professor Susan Booysen says it will be a test of Ramaphosa's strength to see how well and whether he can resist these pressures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

western-cape-cabinet-members-mecs-premier-alan-winde2019jpg

Premier Winde and Western Cape MECs undergo lifestyle audits

14 January 2020 10:52 AM

A company has been chosen to conduct lifestyle audits on the Western Cape Cabinet as promised by the Premier before the election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture5

Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry

14 January 2020 9:51 AM

It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181118delillejpg

De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m

13 January 2020 1:19 PM

The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

frank chikane

Chikane: Renewal at state institutions key for ANC to achieve January 8 promises

12 January 2020 1:06 PM

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 in Kimberley over the weekend. Rev Frank Chikane shares his thoughts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20201101cyrilramaphosa8janjpg

We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations

11 January 2020 1:18 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement, outlining the governing party's plans and priorities for the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200108-uia-edjpg

Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'

11 January 2020 11:46 AM

Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa Eskom visit

Mabuza's resignation as Eskom chair long overdue - Cosatu

11 January 2020 11:24 AM

Cosatu has called on other Eskom board members to step down and for action to be taken against the Public Enterprises Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC5

Supporters fill up stadium for ANC 108th birthday bash

11 January 2020 10:18 AM

ANC supporters are expected to turn out in their numbers to hear what party president Cyril Ramaphosa has to say.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Prepare for stage 8 load shedding (just in case)! – Eskom to municipalities

Business

Scientifically proven hacks to look and feel younger at any age

Lifestyle

'Ramaphosa doomed if he removes Gordhan, doomed if he does not'

Politics

EWN Highlights

More than 130 dead as severe weather hits Pakistan, Afghanistan

14 January 2020 8:57 PM

Harry and Meghan crisis triggers racism debate

14 January 2020 8:24 PM

Trump trial looms as House to send charges to Senate on Wednesday

14 January 2020 8:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA