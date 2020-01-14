Zuma won't return to state capture inquiry - for now - due to health reasons

Former President Jacob Zuma will not be returning to the commission of inquiry into state capture this month.

The commission’s legal team had applied for a summons to be issued to compel Zuma to appear between 27 and 31 January.

Deputy Chief Justice Ramond Zondo ruled the application be adjourned until a later date, reports EWN's Gaye Davis.

Zondo heard oral arguments from the legal team of both the commission and Zuma on Tuesday.

Zuma's legal team argued that he will be undergoing intense medical treatment overseas and won’t be available before March.

