Zuma won't return to state capture inquiry - for now - due to health reasons
Former President Jacob Zuma will not be returning to the commission of inquiry into state capture this month.
The commission’s legal team had applied for a summons to be issued to compel Zuma to appear between 27 and 31 January.
Deputy Chief Justice Ramond Zondo ruled the application be adjourned until a later date, reports EWN's Gaye Davis.
Zondo heard oral arguments from the legal team of both the commission and Zuma on Tuesday.
RELATED: Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry
Zuma's legal team argued that he will be undergoing intense medical treatment overseas and won’t be available before March.
There is not going to be any summons issued by the commission of inquiry to compel the former president to testify between the 27th and the 31st of January.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
It does not mean that there will not be a later summons to get him to testify.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
His legal team says the former president will have to undergo intense medical treatment.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
Also, the head of his medical team is prepared to discuss Zuma's health issues with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo behind closed doors in chambers.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
Listen to the EWN update:
More from Politics
Witnesses refusing to appear before Zondo may face jail time
New regulations will provide a means to deal with a witness being deliberately obstructive and refusing to cooperate.Read More
'Ramaphosa doomed if he removes Gordhan, doomed if he does not'
Professor Susan Booysen says it will be a test of Ramaphosa's strength to see how well and whether he can resist these pressures.Read More
Premier Winde and Western Cape MECs undergo lifestyle audits
A company has been chosen to conduct lifestyle audits on the Western Cape Cabinet as promised by the Premier before the election.Read More
Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry
It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday.Read More
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m
The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off.Read More
Chikane: Renewal at state institutions key for ANC to achieve January 8 promises
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 in Kimberley over the weekend. Rev Frank Chikane shares his thoughts.Read More
We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement, outlining the governing party's plans and priorities for the year.Read More
Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'
Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.Read More
Mabuza's resignation as Eskom chair long overdue - Cosatu
Cosatu has called on other Eskom board members to step down and for action to be taken against the Public Enterprises Minister.Read More
Supporters fill up stadium for ANC 108th birthday bash
ANC supporters are expected to turn out in their numbers to hear what party president Cyril Ramaphosa has to say.Read More