Your Facebook and Insta Kruger wildlife pics could put endangered Big 5 at risk

You arrive in Kruger and catch sight of one of the Big Five. What do you do? Many visitors jump onto Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and post pics of these majestic (but endangered) creatures.

Unfortunately, it is not just your friends that are watching your feed - poachers are using your Geo-location tags on photos to locate and target these animals.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Kruger National Park General Manger of Communications, Ike Phaahla, to talk about these dangers and ways to prevent it happening.

Intelligence is crucial to poaching syndicates...they are very active on social media. You would be surprised at the posts they make thinking they are invincible and anonymous. Ike Phaahla, General Manger of Communications - Kruger National Park

Phaala says the park is considering ways to limit cell phone signals in these areas to prevent this practice.

Will signal be cut off?

We have not taken that decision yet. We have to get expert advice and many suggestions have already been tabled and will be considered by management. Ike Phaahla, General Manger of Communications - Kruger National Park

In the meanwhile, switching off Geolocation tagging is one way to lessen the problem.

Listen to the interview below: