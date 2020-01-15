Retire2SA aims to attract 1000 international retirees

South Africa is a wildly popular tourist destination, but it doesn’t attract huge numbers of foreign retirees.

The country doesn’t feature on any of the major retirement destination indices, despite its low cost of living.

Retire2SA – endorsed by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Wesgro - is a new company that will promote South Africa as a “holistic and globally competitive” retirement destination for foreigners.

Retire 2 SA has five “keys” it promotes:

Residency

Health care

Property

Finance

Lifestyle

All these five keys; the Western Cape offers them in droves! Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

The company researched the potential benefits to locals of attracting more retiring foreigners to our shores.

These include:

Increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Increased job creation

Positive impact on “Brand SA”

Skills transfers

Boost to the local economy

The same research shows that foreign retirees typically will buy housing worth more than R2.5 million – currently a stagnant sector in the South African housing market.

Retire2SA launches in April 2020 with these goals:

Get 1000 international retirees to our shores

Increase FDI by R2 billion

Create 5000 jobs

100 small businesses/service providers to assist this market.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Retire2SA cofounder Jill Wilmans.

Why not retire in the Western Cape? There couldn’t be a more beautiful place! Jill Wilmans, cofounder - Retire2SA

[International] Retirees… are looking at smaller communities out towards Langebaan, Gordon’s Bay, Franschhoek. These are not areas with massive congestion… Jill Wilmans, cofounder - Retire2SA

Research shows that the average international retiree in South Africa spends between R65 000 and R75 000 per month. And they’re spending that at the local shops… Jill Wilmans, cofounder - Retire2SA

The advantages of 1000 retirees… to local communities outside of the main CBD areas that’ll get a massive boost… three jobs are created for every tourist staying for two weeks. If you stay for 52 weeks, it multiplies the jobs created… Jill Wilmans, cofounder - Retire2SA

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.