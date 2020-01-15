Retire2SA aims to attract 1000 international retirees
South Africa is a wildly popular tourist destination, but it doesn’t attract huge numbers of foreign retirees.
The country doesn’t feature on any of the major retirement destination indices, despite its low cost of living.
Retire2SA – endorsed by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Wesgro - is a new company that will promote South Africa as a “holistic and globally competitive” retirement destination for foreigners.
Retire 2 SA has five “keys” it promotes:
-
Residency
-
Health care
-
Property
-
Finance
-
Lifestyle
All these five keys; the Western Cape offers them in droves!Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
The company researched the potential benefits to locals of attracting more retiring foreigners to our shores.
These include:
-
Increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
-
Increased job creation
-
Positive impact on “Brand SA”
-
Skills transfers
-
Boost to the local economy
The same research shows that foreign retirees typically will buy housing worth more than R2.5 million – currently a stagnant sector in the South African housing market.
Retire2SA launches in April 2020 with these goals:
-
Get 1000 international retirees to our shores
-
Increase FDI by R2 billion
-
Create 5000 jobs
-
100 small businesses/service providers to assist this market.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Retire2SA cofounder Jill Wilmans.
Why not retire in the Western Cape? There couldn’t be a more beautiful place!Jill Wilmans, cofounder - Retire2SA
[International] Retirees… are looking at smaller communities out towards Langebaan, Gordon’s Bay, Franschhoek. These are not areas with massive congestion…Jill Wilmans, cofounder - Retire2SA
Research shows that the average international retiree in South Africa spends between R65 000 and R75 000 per month. And they’re spending that at the local shops…Jill Wilmans, cofounder - Retire2SA
The advantages of 1000 retirees… to local communities outside of the main CBD areas that’ll get a massive boost… three jobs are created for every tourist staying for two weeks. If you stay for 52 weeks, it multiplies the jobs created…Jill Wilmans, cofounder - Retire2SA
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits
The entire board of the state-owned Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) has resigned.Read More
Shoprite lends recklessly! - Pretoria High Court
The National Credit Regulator urges victims to lodge a complaint. Nickolaus Bauer interviews Roy Stocker, an NCR legal advisor.Read More
Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief
Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis…Read More
'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'
Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world.Read More
The green rush: The status of legalisation of Cannabis products in South Africa
What are the basics about new cannabis laws in South Africa?Read More
Business lobby group cautions President Ramaphosa
Beware an overemphasis on leadership by consensus.Read More
Cell C is pawning off contract phone customers - its crown jewels - to Vodacom
Cell C is pawning off its contract customers to Vodacom.Read More
'Old Mutual clings to its principles, but a Moyo payout may have cost less'
Old Mutual’s appeal against a court order reinstating Peter Moyo has been upheld with costs.Read More
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help
South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.Read More
Union vows to fight Massmart retrenchments 'tooth and nail'
A total of 34 Dion-Wired and Masscash stores will be affected by the process which could see over 1,000 job losses.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer
A new study has assessed more genetic mutations that help identify those with an increased risk of contracting breast cancer.Read More
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff
Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries.Read More
Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief
Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis…Read More
Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts
W Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head. Education specialists discuss.Read More
Your Facebook and Insta Kruger wildlife pics could put endangered Big 5 at risk
Kruger National Park may cut cell phone signal in areas of the park to prevent geotags alerting poachers to locations of animals.Read More
Scientifically proven hacks to look and feel younger at any age
Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Tamara Pheiffer, an expert in life extension and youth enhancement.Read More
Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers
National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza explains what the 'cooling-off' period means and when it applies.Read More
Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life
The app – already downloaded 180 000 times – “gamifies” the process and generates a budget based on your actual spending.Read More
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget
Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack.Read More
Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020
The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days.Read More