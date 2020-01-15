Reformed Ocean View drug addict conquers uphill battle to graduate at 61

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The start to a new school year: online safety and children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
Today at 15:40
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Stellenbosch University gives matrics a chance to improve science and math grades
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nokwanda Siyengo - SciMathUS programme manager
Today at 16:10
Remaining board members at Necsa resign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Hartmut Winkler - Department of Physics at University of Johannesburg
Today at 16:20
The ins and outs of ex-pat tax, and an update on the Davis Tax Committee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committee
Today at 16:55
ParkUpp: monetizing inner city parking
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Palesa "Lesa" Moloi - CEO & co-founder at ParkUpp
Today at 17:05
Playback - Australia Fires
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
State capture: Zondo to meet Zuma’s medical team over his ill health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:46
The Business of Disruption - A Flux Trend Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:21
Firearm Amnesty and Amendment Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Deal
Tomorrow at 10:33
Houghton Ridge home up for grabs at paltry R92million.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rory O'Hagan - Luxury Portfolio CEO at Chas Everitt
Tomorrow at 10:45
Training locals is the key to Coricraft's success
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Schneeberger - Managing Director at Coricraft
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral Four senior police officers at the graveside marched into each other seemingly not knowing left from right. 15 January 2020 2:05 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture' Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world. 15 January 2020 10:56 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Reformed Ocean View drug addict conquers uphill battle to graduate at 61 He overcame a life of drugs to help uplift vulnerable youth and hopes his story inspires others to beat their addiction. 15 January 2020 11:41 AM
Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday. 14 January 2020 9:51 AM
SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident' A local tour guide has called out SANParks for failing to effectively address the spate of crime on Table Mountain. 13 January 2020 5:02 PM
View all Local
Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer A new study has assessed more genetic mutations that help identify those with an increased risk of contracting breast cancer. 15 January 2020 1:17 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis… 15 January 2020 11:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits The entire board of the state-owned Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) has resigned. 15 January 2020 1:45 PM
Shoprite lends recklessly! - Pretoria High Court The National Credit Regulator urges victims to lodge a complaint. Nickolaus Bauer interviews Roy Stocker, an NCR legal advisor. 15 January 2020 12:49 PM
Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis… 15 January 2020 11:46 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Reformed Ocean View drug addict conquers uphill battle to graduate at 61

15 January 2020 11:41 AM
by
Tags:
Education
Drug addiction
Cycling
Matric
Ocean View
Graduation
Teaching
Abduragiem de Klerk
Sageda de Klerk
He overcame a life of drugs to help uplift vulnerable youth and hopes his story inspires others to beat their addiction.

A former Ocean View drug addict who turned his life around has recently graduated with a diploma in teaching at the age of 61.

Abduragiem De Klerk with his wife, Sageda, at his graduation ceremony. Image: Facebook.

Abduragiem De Klerk was a highschool dropout who battled with substance abuse since he was a teen. He's been clean for 16 years and is now a qualified educator.

It's not something I gladly speak about but, like my family tells me, it's a story that needs to be told. It might change or wake up someone else.

Abduraghiem de Klerk

Trying to fit in with the cool cats, doing what they do, I got caught in this drug web.

Abduraghiem de Klerk

De Klerk currently works as a caretaker at a local school.

In his spare time, he helps youngsters in his community steer clear of drugs through his cycling group, Fresh Start Cycling Club.

He says cycling saved his life and exposed him to the kindness and humanity of others.

Quitting the drugs happened because I got on the bicycle at the age of 45.

Abduraghiem de Klerk

The amazing thing about cycling is that I had people pushing me that I don't even know. It's inspiring to think that complete strangers would do that for you.

Abduraghiem de Klerk

He's now qualified to teach technology and maths at mainstream schools but hopes to teach a skilled trade at a TVET college.

Although he is celebrating his triumph, De Klerk explains that the journey was not easy.

He was unemployed for many years and at some point did odd jobs, such as gardenwork, bricklaying, painting and rubble removal, to make a living.

In 2010, he became a school caretaker and in 2013 he decided to go back to school to complete his matric.

Thereafter, he pursued his diploma in teaching.

De Klerk's wife, Sageda, is proud of her husband's achievements and how he has conquered the obstacles in his life.

She's been there for him through it all and says her family is stronger for it. Sageda wrote a widely-shared post celebrating her husband's moving story on the #ImStaying Facebook group.

I'm very proud. It's taken years - dark years - to get off the drugs. I helped him, stood by him, encouraged him. I just never gave up.

Sageda De Klerk

I proudly stood by and watched the changes on my children's faces.

Sageda De Klerk

Listen to the inspiring, in-depth discussion on Tonight with Lester:


15 January 2020 11:41 AM
by
Tags:
Education
Drug addiction
Cycling
Matric
Ocean View
Graduation
Teaching
Abduragiem de Klerk
Sageda de Klerk

More from Local

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture5

Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry

14 January 2020 9:51 AM

It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

slangkop-tented-camp-SANParks-Table-Moutainjpg

SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident'

13 January 2020 5:02 PM

A local tour guide has called out SANParks for failing to effectively address the spate of crime on Table Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181118delillejpg

De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m

13 January 2020 1:19 PM

The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banana-with-condom-yellow-background-Safe-sex-concept-STI-STD-sexuality- 123rf

Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

13 January 2020 11:18 AM

Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190425namaqualandjpg

Roughly R300m set aside for Northern Cape drought relief

13 January 2020 10:16 AM

The Water and Sanitation Dept has allocated the money towards the Northern Cape's drought disaster which was declared last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-stadium-aerial-viewjpg

City working on backup plan for Green Point traders when CT stadium is booked

12 January 2020 11:10 AM

The Green Point Flea Market has resumed this Sunday. The City of Cape Town wants to find an alternative site for event days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold rings jewelry

Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works

10 January 2020 1:54 PM

Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marions-car-simons-town-mudpng

[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town

10 January 2020 10:24 AM

Talk about a sticky situation! This woman's car got trapped in a cascade of mud on her way to Fish Hoek on Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-1789194-960-720jpg

WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts

9 January 2020 5:10 PM

In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kuyasa-robberyjpg

Break-in at Khayelitsha clinic could have been an inside job

9 January 2020 4:28 PM

Eight new computers were stolen from the Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha, a month after the devices were delivered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'

Business Politics

[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral

Politics

Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits

Business

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi believes Sebokeng school fire an arson attack

15 January 2020 2:11 PM

South Africa will embrace private power generation, Ramaphosa says

15 January 2020 1:11 PM

Thoshan Panday’s lucrative SAPS contracts in focus at state capture inquiry

15 January 2020 1:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA