Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Government Surveillance on your phone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Tomorrow at 07:07
NECSA Board resigns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kelvin Kemm - CEO at Nuclear Africa
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Russia Prime Minister resigns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Tomorrow at 08:21
Firearm Amnesty and Amendment Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Deal
Tomorrow at 10:33
Houghton Ridge home up for grabs at paltry R92million.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rory O'Hagan - Luxury Portfolio CEO at Chas Everitt
Tomorrow at 10:45
Training locals is the key to Coricraft's success
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Schneeberger - Managing Director at Coricraft
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral Four senior police officers at the graveside marched into each other seemingly not knowing left from right. 15 January 2020 2:05 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture' Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world. 15 January 2020 10:56 AM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house This local organisation wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads. 15 January 2020 4:01 PM
'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike' Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis. 15 January 2020 2:45 PM
Reformed Ocean View drug addict conquers uphill battle to graduate at 61 He overcame a life of drugs to help uplift vulnerable youth and hopes his story inspires others to beat their addiction. 15 January 2020 11:41 AM
View all Local
Take caution before posting your kids online, warns expert Before you hop onto the #BackToSchool2020 bandwagon and post your kids on social media, ask yourself these 6 important questions. 15 January 2020 4:43 PM
Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer A new study has assessed more genetic mutations that help identify those with an increased risk of contracting breast cancer. 15 January 2020 1:17 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shoprite shrugs of reckless lending charges Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though? 15 January 2020 8:19 PM
Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. 15 January 2020 8:01 PM
'What I learnt about preventing corruption' - Stephen van Coller Current CEO of EOH, Stephen van Coller, had to help restore the company's reputation after a corruption scandal. 15 January 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

15 January 2020 8:01 PM
by
Tags:
Uber
Las Vegas
Hyundai
ces
flying taxis
Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

CES is an annual trade show organised by the Consumer Technology Association - and it is every gadget freak and techno nerd's dream.

Held in January in Las Vegas in the United States, the event hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

Hyundai partnered with Uber, and targeted 2023 as the year they will launch their flying taxi service. It can take off vertically and carry four passengers at this stage. It will be piloted initially, but eventually it's expected to be completely automated. It's got a range of 100 kilometres. It promises speeds of 290 km/h, 600 metres above the ground. It shows how far vehicle and drone technology have come.

Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx

There's a big emphasis by television manufacturers that televisions actually enhance the appearance of your lounge. LG showed their roll-down TV - a very thin screen that can roll down.

Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx

Listen to the full interview with Arthur Goldstuck on his top picks at the electronics show, by clicking the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show


15 January 2020 8:01 PM
by
Tags:
Uber
Las Vegas
Hyundai
ces
flying taxis

More from Business Unusual

Celebration Education Graduation Student Success Learning Concept 123rf

Learning is a lifelong requirement now

8 January 2020 7:10 PM

Tertiary education may no longer be enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fashion-designer-clothing-style-silhouette-free-pexels-imagejpeg

How to find the size that fits you

18 December 2019 7:15 PM

It should be a simple task, but clothing sizes can make a purchase complicated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy Vault Tower

Mechanical batteries could save Eskom

11 December 2019 7:15 PM

Did you know we can store energy in dams, blocks, trains and flywheels?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infectious diseases medical illness germs 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal

4 December 2019 7:15 PM

Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man watching a live streaming on his phone rf123 rf123technology

Could the web get any worse?

27 November 2019 7:58 PM

While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kylie-jennerjpg

Kylie Jenner - the 22-year-old billionaire

20 November 2019 7:15 PM

Using what you have to build a modern billion-dollar business

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok logo

TikTok - the best free interactive social video creator

13 November 2019 7:15 PM

Just because it is free does not mean there is no cost though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Future technology predictions (Close up of woman eye in process of scanning)

The World in 2056 based on Blade Runner

6 November 2019 7:15 PM

The movie is set in November 2019 and was released in 1982, what will the world look like in another 37 years?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team Trees fundraising YouTube

Fundraising in the 21st Century

30 October 2019 7:47 PM

Philanthropy was coined 400 years ago and for much of it, help came from the few that had the most to assist those that didn’t.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-unusual-square-logo-mediumjpg

Business Unusual - Recap 2019

23 October 2019 7:15 PM

There have been over 150 episodes of Business Unusual. Many cover subjects that are still developing stories, here are some updates on those past episodes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'

Business Politics

[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral

Politics

Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits

Business

EWN Highlights

US, China sign 'momentous' trade deal

15 January 2020 8:30 PM

2019 was second-hottest year ever, more extreme weather coming - WMO

15 January 2020 7:52 PM

Trump derides impeachment trial as a 'con'

15 January 2020 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA