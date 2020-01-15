CES is an annual trade show organised by the Consumer Technology Association - and it is every gadget freak and techno nerd's dream.

Held in January in Las Vegas in the United States, the event hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

Hyundai partnered with Uber, and targeted 2023 as the year they will launch their flying taxi service. It can take off vertically and carry four passengers at this stage. It will be piloted initially, but eventually it's expected to be completely automated. It's got a range of 100 kilometres. It promises speeds of 290 km/h, 600 metres above the ground. It shows how far vehicle and drone technology have come. Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx

There's a big emphasis by television manufacturers that televisions actually enhance the appearance of your lounge. LG showed their roll-down TV - a very thin screen that can roll down. Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx

Listen to the full interview with Arthur Goldstuck on his top picks at the electronics show, by clicking the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show