Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk: Infuriating & pointless products
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Patsy Andrews - manager at NRCS’s Cape Town office
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The start to a new school year: online safety and children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
Today at 15:40
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Stellenbosch University gives matrics a chance to improve science and math grades
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nokwanda Siyengo - SciMathUS programme manager
Today at 16:10
Remaining board members at Necsa resign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Hartmut Winkler - Department of Physics at University of Johannesburg
Today at 16:20
The ins and outs of ex-pat tax, and an update on the Davis Tax Committee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committee
Today at 16:55
ParkUpp: monetizing inner city parking
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Palesa "Lesa" Moloi - CEO & co-founder at ParkUpp
Today at 17:05
Playback - Australia Fires
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
State capture: Zondo to meet Zuma’s medical team over his ill health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:46
The Business of Disruption - A Flux Trend Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:21
Firearm Amnesty and Amendment Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Deal
Tomorrow at 10:33
Houghton Ridge home up for grabs at paltry R92million.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rory O'Hagan - Luxury Portfolio CEO at Chas Everitt
Tomorrow at 10:45
Training locals is the key to Coricraft's success
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Schneeberger - Managing Director at Coricraft
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral Four senior police officers at the graveside marched into each other seemingly not knowing left from right. 15 January 2020 2:05 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture' Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world. 15 January 2020 10:56 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Reformed Ocean View drug addict conquers uphill battle to graduate at 61 He overcame a life of drugs to help uplift vulnerable youth and hopes his story inspires others to beat their addiction. 15 January 2020 11:41 AM
Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday. 14 January 2020 9:51 AM
SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident' A local tour guide has called out SANParks for failing to effectively address the spate of crime on Table Mountain. 13 January 2020 5:02 PM
View all Local
Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer A new study has assessed more genetic mutations that help identify those with an increased risk of contracting breast cancer. 15 January 2020 1:17 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis… 15 January 2020 11:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits The entire board of the state-owned Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) has resigned. 15 January 2020 1:45 PM
Shoprite lends recklessly! - Pretoria High Court The National Credit Regulator urges victims to lodge a complaint. Nickolaus Bauer interviews Roy Stocker, an NCR legal advisor. 15 January 2020 12:49 PM
Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis… 15 January 2020 11:46 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Politics

Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts

15 January 2020 10:21 AM
by
Tags:
Back to School
The Western Cape Education Department
safety at schools
W Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head. Education specialists discuss.

Western Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head.

The Western Cape Education Department’s report back to parliament's Education Committee in August of last year outlined that there are 455 high-risk schools in the province to which they had spent R32 million on safety-related projects.

Is that enough to make children safer at school and in school environments?

Refilwe Moloto engages career educator and ex headmaster Shabodien Roomanay and Governing Body Foundation CEO Dr Anthea Cereseto in a discussion about school safety and the challenges faced.

School safety is a top priority in all provinces and there have been many national and provincial gatherings trying to harness ideas and how to deal with this intractable problem, says Cereseto.

We need to get stability in the communities in which the schools are located. Each school is in a unique circumstance.

Dr Anthea Cereseto, CEO - Governing Body Foundation

It is crucial to understand and work on the specific problems unique to the different provinces and areas, she adds.

The involvement of the local community is key, she emphasises.

It means all the parents of those school-going children, it means the various businesses located in the area and the social services.

Dr Anthea Cereseto, CEO - Governing Body Foundation

Roomanay agrees the community involvement is essential.

I preface that with something that is even more urgent. When you admit a child to a school you have to admit the parents to the school also.

Shabodien Roomanay, Former headmaster

he says it is critical for the safety and emotional wellbeing of the child.

Listen to the discussion below:


15 January 2020 10:21 AM
by
Tags:
Back to School
The Western Cape Education Department
safety at schools

More from Lifestyle

3e3b0e0d-6ced-435e-a686-450606f92ca4.jpg

Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer

15 January 2020 1:17 PM

A new study has assessed more genetic mutations that help identify those with an increased risk of contracting breast cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

iamstayingmovementpng

Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff

15 January 2020 12:20 PM

Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief

15 January 2020 11:46 AM

Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Retire2SA aims to attract 1000 international retirees

15 January 2020 9:13 AM

"Why not retire in the Western Cape? There couldn’t be a more beautiful place!" says Retire2SA cofounder Jill Wilmans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

White rhinoceros Kruger National Park South Africa 123rflifestyle 123rf

Your Facebook and Insta Kruger wildlife pics could put endangered Big 5 at risk

15 January 2020 8:13 AM

Kruger National Park may cut cell phone signal in areas of the park to prevent geotags alerting poachers to locations of animals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

excercise-fitness-senior-couple-health-wellness-running-123rf

Scientifically proven hacks to look and feel younger at any age

14 January 2020 3:04 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Tamara Pheiffer, an expert in life extension and youth enhancement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hand on telephone in a call centre

Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers

14 January 2020 1:31 PM

National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza explains what the 'cooling-off' period means and when it applies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

22seven

Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life

14 January 2020 12:24 PM

The app – already downloaded 180 000 times – “gamifies” the process and generates a budget based on your actual spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman piggy bank

Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget

13 January 2020 2:38 PM

Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Annual-Leave-holiday-leave-days-off-work-HR-break-123rf

Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020

13 January 2020 2:00 PM

The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

saps-at-maponya-funeralpng

[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral

15 January 2020 2:05 PM

Four senior police officers at the graveside marched into each other seemingly not knowing left from right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

iamstayingmovementpng

Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff

15 January 2020 12:20 PM

Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Air pollution power plant energy electricity 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics

'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'

15 January 2020 10:56 AM

Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jzscday320190717-0103jpg

Zuma won't return to state capture inquiry - for now - due to health reasons

14 January 2020 4:49 PM

Zuma's legal team argued that he will be undergoing intense medical treatment overseas and won’t be available before March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma1

Witnesses refusing to appear before Zondo may face jail time

14 January 2020 12:13 PM

New regulations will provide a means to deal with a witness being deliberately obstructive and refusing to cooperate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskompresser_0632

'Ramaphosa doomed if he removes Gordhan, doomed if he does not'

14 January 2020 11:05 AM

Professor Susan Booysen says it will be a test of Ramaphosa's strength to see how well and whether he can resist these pressures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

western-cape-cabinet-members-mecs-premier-alan-winde2019jpg

Premier Winde and Western Cape MECs undergo lifestyle audits

14 January 2020 10:52 AM

A company has been chosen to conduct lifestyle audits on the Western Cape Cabinet as promised by the Premier before the election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture5

Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry

14 January 2020 9:51 AM

It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181118delillejpg

De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m

13 January 2020 1:19 PM

The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

frank chikane

Chikane: Renewal at state institutions key for ANC to achieve January 8 promises

12 January 2020 1:06 PM

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 in Kimberley over the weekend. Rev Frank Chikane shares his thoughts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'

Business Politics

[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral

Politics

Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits

Business

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi believes Sebokeng school fire an arson attack

15 January 2020 2:11 PM

South Africa will embrace private power generation, Ramaphosa says

15 January 2020 1:11 PM

Thoshan Panday’s lucrative SAPS contracts in focus at state capture inquiry

15 January 2020 1:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA