Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts
Western Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head.
The Western Cape Education Department’s report back to parliament's Education Committee in August of last year outlined that there are 455 high-risk schools in the province to which they had spent R32 million on safety-related projects.
Is that enough to make children safer at school and in school environments?
Refilwe Moloto engages career educator and ex headmaster Shabodien Roomanay and Governing Body Foundation CEO Dr Anthea Cereseto in a discussion about school safety and the challenges faced.
School safety is a top priority in all provinces and there have been many national and provincial gatherings trying to harness ideas and how to deal with this intractable problem, says Cereseto.
We need to get stability in the communities in which the schools are located. Each school is in a unique circumstance.Dr Anthea Cereseto, CEO - Governing Body Foundation
It is crucial to understand and work on the specific problems unique to the different provinces and areas, she adds.
The involvement of the local community is key, she emphasises.
It means all the parents of those school-going children, it means the various businesses located in the area and the social services.Dr Anthea Cereseto, CEO - Governing Body Foundation
Roomanay agrees the community involvement is essential.
I preface that with something that is even more urgent. When you admit a child to a school you have to admit the parents to the school also.Shabodien Roomanay, Former headmaster
he says it is critical for the safety and emotional wellbeing of the child.
Listen to the discussion below:
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 in Kimberley over the weekend. Rev Frank Chikane shares his thoughts.Read More