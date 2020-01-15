Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief
Andi Bengis is an occupational therapist and founder of the stress management company “I Don’t Want to be Stressed”.
Bengis is particularly interested in work-related stress and its impact on mental health.
Lester Kiewit interviewed her.
I’m dealing with people who work in a very toxic environment… and people who are battling with the recession and the threat of retrenchment… people who aren’t earning as much as they’d like. Or people not following their passion… people who feel stuck…Andi Bengis, founder - I Don’t Want to be Stressed
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
