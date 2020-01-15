China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan
A mysterious viral outbreak in China has now been identified as a new type of coronavirus.
The new coronavirus outbreak has been linked to a market in Wuhan, which sold seafood, meat and live animals. It has since been closed.
Coronaviruses can cause a range of illnesses, from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
There have been at least 59 cases of the pneumonia-like virus in Wuhan, eastern China, since December 2019.
One fatality has so far been reported and seven cases have been deemed "serious".
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says a tourist in Thailand has become the first person outside China diagnosed with the new, pneumonia-like virus.
WHO has urged countries around the world to be on the lookout for the symptoms of severe acute respiratory infections, although no travel bans have announced yet.
UK-based virology expert Connor Bamford believes the virus could have originated from a civet cat at the market.
Bamford says the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak bears similarity to the SARS epidemic that originated in China, killing hundreds of people in 2002 and 2003.
He adds that there may have been a limited human-to-human transmission of the virus within families.
This is a new human virus. It likely came from an animal.Connor Bamford Research Fellow in Virology - Queen's University Belfast
There appears to be this one cluster of cases of pneumonia; and they all have a link to this market, although the exact links of how they might have picked up the virus are currently unknown.Connor Bamford Research Fellow in Virology - Queen's University Belfast
There's indication that it might involve multiple sites, probable animals in live markets.Connor Bamford Research Fellow in Virology - Queen's University Belfast
It might be likely that these individuals were exposed to a live animal, such as a civet cat, or something that might have been contaminated by a civet cat.Connor Bamford Research Fellow in Virology - Queen's University Belfast
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from World
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help
South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.Read More
Man arrested for enslaving and torturing 50 women and children
Surprisingly, the actions of the ultra-orthodox rabbi from Jerusalem haven’t shocked many in Israel, says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
Are you a 'misfit' or 'weirdo'? Earn pounds – the British Govt is hiring!
Boris Johnson's key adviser is literally looking to hire "weirdos with odd skills". "Spoonbender" Uri Geller has already applied.Read More
Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors
The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 went down shortly after taking off in Iran, killing all 176 people on board.Read More
Australian zookeeper describes how he opened his home for animals amid bushfires
An Australian zookeeper took home several monkeys and pandas so that he could keep them safe from bushfires raging in the area.Read More
MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him
MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.Read More
Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)
Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.Read More
Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert
Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.Read More
ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'
The ANC slammed the 'inhumane' strike(s) that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and called on the UN to take action.Read More