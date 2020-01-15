Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff
The Facebook group #Iamstaying has over a million followers.
It is now taking to crowdfunding to help pay the three full-time staffers who keep the social media forum going.
Founder Jarett Petzer chats to Kieno Kammies about the forum aimed at like-minded South Africans who choose to celebrate stories of South Africans helping one another and doing good, rather than the often negative news that prevails.
Aside from the Facebook forum, Petzer says there is also a non-profit company formed in November last year, called I am staying NPC.
The NPC is taking on tasks to partner with various initiatives in the way of job creation.Jarett Petzer, Founder - #IamstayingNPC
It has also created a website and partnered with a company to create merchandising to raise funding to run the non-profit company.
We have two different functions. People are asking what are the needs for costs of running a Facebook group? And that's not really what it is.Jarett Petzer, Founder - #IamstayingNPC
A small core team drives the initiative and communicate with media and make an impact, he says.
Peltzer also addresses the claims that the administrators delete comments on the group.
He says negative comments do not fall into the group's mandate.
We ask that people abide by the rules and if they do not then we take steps to make sure we remove those comments.Jarett Petzer, Founder - #IamstayingNPC
Take a listen to the interview below:
