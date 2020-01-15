Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer
1 in 27 women is at risk for breast cancer and it is leading cancer affecting women in South Africa, according to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa).
University of Cambridge scientists have made a breakthrough, identifying 352 genetic mutations that increase the risk of breast cancer, in a study of 2000 people.
Health specialist at Cansa professor Michael Herbst discusses the findings with Nickolaus Bauer on The Midday Report.
Just how important is this study?
Herbst says recent research has increased the understanding of the genetic structure linked to cancer.
New scientific evidence that comes up practically every day emphasises more and more that is really the mutations of genes - and it depends which gene is mutated - that causes the different types of cancer.Professor Michael Herbst, Head of Health - Cansa
The BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations in relation to breast cancer have been understood for a while, he says.
He cites the example of actress Angelina Jolie who had genetic familial BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations leading to her decision to have a bi-lateral mastectomy to protect herself from breast cancer.
Now, scientists have gone even further in this new study.
They have identified 352 gene mutations. And this seems like it is not the end of the story yet. There will most probably be more.Professor Michael Herbst, Head of Health - Cansa
This makes it really possible to identify women who are at greater risk of developing breast cancer. We must also not forget that men can also get breast cancer.Professor Michael Herbst, Head of Health - Cansa
But how accessible is this genetic testing for the ordinary South African?
Unfortunately, he says these breakthroughs are not filtering down to those in the public healthcare sector.
Genetic testing is very expensive in South Africa.Professor Michael Herbst, Head of Health - Cansa
Even some medical insurance will not cover these tests, he adds.
Genetic testing can cost anything up to R13,000 per test.Professor Michael Herbst, Head of Health - Cansa
Women must go for an annual mammogram and a clinical breast examination.
There is nothing as effective as a clinical breast examination to find tiny lumps - especially in women with dense breast tissue. mammograms may not even pick up these tiny lumps.Professor Michael Herbst, Head of Health - Cansa
Listen to the interview below:
More from Lifestyle
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff
Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries.Read More
Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief
Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis…Read More
Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts
W Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head. Education specialists discuss.Read More
Retire2SA aims to attract 1000 international retirees
"Why not retire in the Western Cape? There couldn’t be a more beautiful place!" says Retire2SA cofounder Jill Wilmans.Read More
Your Facebook and Insta Kruger wildlife pics could put endangered Big 5 at risk
Kruger National Park may cut cell phone signal in areas of the park to prevent geotags alerting poachers to locations of animals.Read More
Scientifically proven hacks to look and feel younger at any age
Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Tamara Pheiffer, an expert in life extension and youth enhancement.Read More
Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers
National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza explains what the 'cooling-off' period means and when it applies.Read More
Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life
The app – already downloaded 180 000 times – “gamifies” the process and generates a budget based on your actual spending.Read More
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget
Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack.Read More
Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020
The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days.Read More