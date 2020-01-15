Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits
The remaining board members at the troubled Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) have all resigned.
They reportedly cited lack of support and political interference when they tendered a combined resignation letter to Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.
The five board members, including chairperson of the board resigned as a result of the totally dysfunctional relationship between the NECSA board and minister Gwede Mantashe, and his apparent unwillingness to address the deep financial problems facing NECSA.— Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) January 15, 2020
Energy expert Ted Blom, says Necsa, like Eskom and other state-run entities, has been mired in a financial and operational crisis.
It's not new news in terms of what's happening at different SOEs.Ted Blom, Independent energy analyst
I think there is going to be major changes in the governance of all these units, including Necsa.Ted Blom, Independent energy analyst
Listen to the analysis:
More from Business
Shoprite lends recklessly! - Pretoria High Court
The National Credit Regulator urges victims to lodge a complaint. Nickolaus Bauer interviews Roy Stocker, an NCR legal advisor.Read More
Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief
Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis…Read More
'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'
Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world.Read More
Retire2SA aims to attract 1000 international retirees
"Why not retire in the Western Cape? There couldn’t be a more beautiful place!" says Retire2SA cofounder Jill Wilmans.Read More
The green rush: The status of legalisation of Cannabis products in South Africa
What are the basics about new cannabis laws in South Africa?Read More
Business lobby group cautions President Ramaphosa
Beware an overemphasis on leadership by consensus.Read More
Cell C is pawning off contract phone customers - its crown jewels - to Vodacom
Cell C is pawning off its contract customers to Vodacom.Read More
'Old Mutual clings to its principles, but a Moyo payout may have cost less'
Old Mutual’s appeal against a court order reinstating Peter Moyo has been upheld with costs.Read More
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help
South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.Read More
Union vows to fight Massmart retrenchments 'tooth and nail'
A total of 34 Dion-Wired and Masscash stores will be affected by the process which could see over 1,000 job losses.Read More