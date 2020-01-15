Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits

The remaining board members at the troubled Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) have all resigned.

They reportedly cited lack of support and political interference when they tendered a combined resignation letter to Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

The five board members, including chairperson of the board resigned as a result of the totally dysfunctional relationship between the NECSA board and minister Gwede Mantashe, and his apparent unwillingness to address the deep financial problems facing NECSA. — Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) January 15, 2020

Energy expert Ted Blom, says Necsa, like Eskom and other state-run entities, has been mired in a financial and operational crisis.

It's not new news in terms of what's happening at different SOEs. Ted Blom, Independent energy analyst

I think there is going to be major changes in the governance of all these units, including Necsa. Ted Blom, Independent energy analyst

