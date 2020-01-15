'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike'
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says Eskom must first claw back the billions it's owed by municipalities and other state structures before it proposes any further tariff hikes.
The power utility has applied to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for a tariff increase ranging between 12-17%.
Eskom and Nersa are embroiled in a court battle. The power utility wants the North Gauteng High Court to urgently allow its proposed increases from as soon as March this year.
RELATED: Electricity prices will rise by 16% if Eskom’s application succeeds
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says it's absurd for Eskom to expect a 17% increase when they have not been able to keep the lights on.
He says the Eskom management requesting the traffic hike is the same management that's been complicit in the looting at the state-run firm.
For them to say they expect 17% when they have not done anything to deserve the money... that's not how it's going to work.Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
The fact that government institutions, SOEs, municipalities and government departments are failing to pay the power utility [must be dealt with].Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
Eskom must first go out there and collect that money before it goes around pickpocketing citizens at a time when everybody is suffering from load shedding.Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
Workers are losing hours. Their wages are shrinking because of load shedding. Where does Eskom think that this 17% is going to come from?Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
RELATED: Mabuza's resignation as Eskom chair long overdue - Cosatu
Last week, Jabu Mabuza resigned as Eskom's board chair.
The trade union federation wants Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the rest of the Eskom board gone too.
Pamla has called on new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to conduct a forensic audit and clean up the cash-strapped national power supplier.
We reject that [tariff increase].Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
We need a forensic audit. We hope that this new CEO... will hold people accountable.Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
Listen to Sizwe Pamla in conversation with CapeTalk host Africa Melane this past weekend:
