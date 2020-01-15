Streaming issues? Report here
Government Surveillance on your phone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Tomorrow at 07:07
NECSA Board resigns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kelvin Kemm - CEO at Nuclear Africa
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Russia Prime Minister resigns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Tomorrow at 08:21
Firearm Amnesty and Amendment Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Deal
Tomorrow at 10:33
Houghton Ridge home up for grabs at paltry R92million.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rory O'Hagan - Luxury Portfolio CEO at Chas Everitt
Tomorrow at 10:45
Training locals is the key to Coricraft's success
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Schneeberger - Managing Director at Coricraft
No Items to show
'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike'

15 January 2020 2:45 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Cosatu
Nersa
Sizwe Pamla
Electricity tariff hike
17% tariff
Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says Eskom must first claw back the billions it's owed by municipalities and other state structures before it proposes any further tariff hikes.

The power utility has applied to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for a tariff increase ranging between 12-17%.

Eskom and Nersa are embroiled in a court battle. The power utility wants the North Gauteng High Court to urgently allow its proposed increases from as soon as March this year.

RELATED: Electricity prices will rise by 16% if Eskom’s application succeeds

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says it's absurd for Eskom to expect a 17% increase when they have not been able to keep the lights on.

He says the Eskom management requesting the traffic hike is the same management that's been complicit in the looting at the state-run firm.

For them to say they expect 17% when they have not done anything to deserve the money... that's not how it's going to work.

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

The fact that government institutions, SOEs, municipalities and government departments are failing to pay the power utility [must be dealt with].

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

Eskom must first go out there and collect that money before it goes around pickpocketing citizens at a time when everybody is suffering from load shedding.

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

Workers are losing hours. Their wages are shrinking because of load shedding. Where does Eskom think that this 17% is going to come from?

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

RELATED: Mabuza's resignation as Eskom chair long overdue - Cosatu

Last week, Jabu Mabuza resigned as Eskom's board chair.

The trade union federation wants Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the rest of the Eskom board gone too.

Pamla has called on new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to conduct a forensic audit and clean up the cash-strapped national power supplier.

We reject that [tariff increase].

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

We need a forensic audit. We hope that this new CEO... will hold people accountable.

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

Listen to Sizwe Pamla in conversation with CapeTalk host Africa Melane this past weekend:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


Share this:
