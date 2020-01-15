[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral
Four senior South African Police Services (SAPS) officers lined up at the graveside of SA business giant Richard Maponya who died on 6 January and was laid to rest on Tuesday in Soweto.
Unfortunately, their planned salute went awry as they turned in every direction crashing into one another.
Social media had a field day with this misstep.
Watch the video below:
These are the people we rely on to protect us...... 😂 pic.twitter.com/t9ZvlrXzRq— PigSpotter™ Pty Ltd (@PigSpotter) January 14, 2020
Listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman below:
