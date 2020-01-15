Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house

Little Brinks is a non-profit organisation that aims to give vulnerable children a chance at a better future.

It was founded in 2008 and works closely with social services to provide support to at-risk kids and unemployed youths.

Little Brinks wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads.

The organisation is urging the public to donate towards a safe house for a group of teenagers who need education and technical training.

Co-founder Katherine Brinks explains the work that Little Brinks does, including several soup kitchens and food parcels, a soccer team, a matric dance room as well as counselling sessions.

For the past 12 years, we've been doing what we can to try and help as many foster kids as possible and try and keep as many children in school. Katherine Brink, Co-founder - Little Brinks

They've got no support and they end up dropping out. Katherine Brink, Co-founder - Little Brinks

We try to help parents find jobs and help children to get further studies or to finish matric. The idea is to get them self-sufficient. Katherine Brink, Co-founder - Little Brinks

Click here to make a pledge on the crowdfunding campaign for the Little Brinks safe house.

