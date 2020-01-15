Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Government Surveillance on your phone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Tomorrow at 07:07
NECSA Board resigns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kelvin Kemm - CEO at Nuclear Africa
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Russia Prime Minister resigns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Tomorrow at 08:21
Firearm Amnesty and Amendment Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Deal
Tomorrow at 10:33
Houghton Ridge home up for grabs at paltry R92million.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rory O'Hagan - Luxury Portfolio CEO at Chas Everitt
Tomorrow at 10:45
Training locals is the key to Coricraft's success
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Schneeberger - Managing Director at Coricraft
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral Four senior police officers at the graveside marched into each other seemingly not knowing left from right. 15 January 2020 2:05 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture' Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world. 15 January 2020 10:56 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house This local organisation wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads. 15 January 2020 4:01 PM
'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike' Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis. 15 January 2020 2:45 PM
Reformed Ocean View drug addict conquers uphill battle to graduate at 61 He overcame a life of drugs to help uplift vulnerable youth and hopes his story inspires others to beat their addiction. 15 January 2020 11:41 AM
View all Local
Take caution before posting your kids online, warns expert Before you hop onto the #BackToSchool2020 bandwagon and post your kids on social media, ask yourself these 6 important questions. 15 January 2020 4:43 PM
Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer A new study has assessed more genetic mutations that help identify those with an increased risk of contracting breast cancer. 15 January 2020 1:17 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shoprite shrugs of reckless lending charges Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though? 15 January 2020 8:19 PM
Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. 15 January 2020 8:01 PM
'What I learnt about preventing corruption' - Stephen van Coller Current CEO of EOH, Stephen van Coller, had to help restore the company's reputation after a corruption scandal. 15 January 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house

15 January 2020 4:01 PM
by
Tags:
Foster care
NGO
Little Brinks
foster children
safe house
This local organisation wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads.

Little Brinks is a non-profit organisation that aims to give vulnerable children a chance at a better future.

It was founded in 2008 and works closely with social services to provide support to at-risk kids and unemployed youths.

Little Brinks wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads.

The organisation is urging the public to donate towards a safe house for a group of teenagers who need education and technical training.

Co-founder Katherine Brinks explains the work that Little Brinks does, including several soup kitchens and food parcels, a soccer team, a matric dance room as well as counselling sessions.

For the past 12 years, we've been doing what we can to try and help as many foster kids as possible and try and keep as many children in school.

Katherine Brink, Co-founder - Little Brinks

They've got no support and they end up dropping out.

Katherine Brink, Co-founder - Little Brinks

We try to help parents find jobs and help children to get further studies or to finish matric. The idea is to get them self-sufficient.

Katherine Brink, Co-founder - Little Brinks

Click here to make a pledge on the crowdfunding campaign for the Little Brinks safe house.

Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:


15 January 2020 4:01 PM
by
Tags:
Foster care
NGO
Little Brinks
foster children
safe house

More from Local

load-shedding-candle.jpg

'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike'

15 January 2020 2:45 PM

Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

abduraghiem-de-klerk-graduation-png

Reformed Ocean View drug addict conquers uphill battle to graduate at 61

15 January 2020 11:41 AM

He overcame a life of drugs to help uplift vulnerable youth and hopes his story inspires others to beat their addiction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture5

Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry

14 January 2020 9:51 AM

It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

slangkop-tented-camp-SANParks-Table-Moutainjpg

SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident'

13 January 2020 5:02 PM

A local tour guide has called out SANParks for failing to effectively address the spate of crime on Table Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181118delillejpg

De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m

13 January 2020 1:19 PM

The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banana-with-condom-yellow-background-Safe-sex-concept-STI-STD-sexuality- 123rf

Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

13 January 2020 11:18 AM

Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190425namaqualandjpg

Roughly R300m set aside for Northern Cape drought relief

13 January 2020 10:16 AM

The Water and Sanitation Dept has allocated the money towards the Northern Cape's drought disaster which was declared last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-stadium-aerial-viewjpg

City working on backup plan for Green Point traders when CT stadium is booked

12 January 2020 11:10 AM

The Green Point Flea Market has resumed this Sunday. The City of Cape Town wants to find an alternative site for event days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold rings jewelry

Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works

10 January 2020 1:54 PM

Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marions-car-simons-town-mudpng

[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town

10 January 2020 10:24 AM

Talk about a sticky situation! This woman's car got trapped in a cascade of mud on her way to Fish Hoek on Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'

Business Politics

[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral

Politics

Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits

Business

EWN Highlights

US, China sign 'momentous' trade deal

15 January 2020 8:30 PM

2019 was second-hottest year ever, more extreme weather coming - WMO

15 January 2020 7:52 PM

Trump derides impeachment trial as a 'con'

15 January 2020 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA