Take caution before posting your kids online, warns expert

Social media expert Emma Sadleir says parents should tread with caution when posting images and information about their children on the internet.

Many kids started their first day of school on Wednesday and social media was flooded with pictures of the minors, many donned in their school uniforms and standing in front of the school gates.

Before posting a picture of your child online, Sadleir has the following checklist for parents:

Has the child consented to the picture?

Do you want this moment to live on the internet forever?

Have you enabled privacy settings on the social media platform (e.g. Instagram)?

Are your children's faces showing in the picture?

Does the post include the child's name?

Have you left any potentially dangerous clues about what school your child goes to?

You can be a lot more cautious [about] your children's privacy without having to stop sharing totally. Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company

Sadleir has also warned the public not to share pictures of other people's children without the consent of the child and both parents.

