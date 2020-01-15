Take caution before posting your kids online, warns expert

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Government Surveillance on your phone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Tomorrow at 07:07
NECSA Board resigns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kelvin Kemm - CEO at Nuclear Africa
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Russia Prime Minister resigns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Tomorrow at 08:21
Firearm Amnesty and Amendment Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Deal
Tomorrow at 10:33
Houghton Ridge home up for grabs at paltry R92million.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rory O'Hagan - Luxury Portfolio CEO at Chas Everitt
Tomorrow at 10:45
Training locals is the key to Coricraft's success
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Schneeberger - Managing Director at Coricraft
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral Four senior police officers at the graveside marched into each other seemingly not knowing left from right. 15 January 2020 2:05 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture' Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world. 15 January 2020 10:56 AM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house This local organisation wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads. 15 January 2020 4:01 PM
'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike' Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis. 15 January 2020 2:45 PM
Reformed Ocean View drug addict conquers uphill battle to graduate at 61 He overcame a life of drugs to help uplift vulnerable youth and hopes his story inspires others to beat their addiction. 15 January 2020 11:41 AM
View all Local
Take caution before posting your kids online, warns expert Before you hop onto the #BackToSchool2020 bandwagon and post your kids on social media, ask yourself these 6 important questions. 15 January 2020 4:43 PM
Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer A new study has assessed more genetic mutations that help identify those with an increased risk of contracting breast cancer. 15 January 2020 1:17 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shoprite shrugs of reckless lending charges Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though? 15 January 2020 8:19 PM
Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. 15 January 2020 8:01 PM
'What I learnt about preventing corruption' - Stephen van Coller Current CEO of EOH, Stephen van Coller, had to help restore the company's reputation after a corruption scandal. 15 January 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Take caution before posting your kids online, warns expert

15 January 2020 4:43 PM
by
Tags:
Children
Back to School
parents
Emma Sadlier
online
social media expert
shool
Before you hop onto the #BackToSchool2020 bandwagon and post your kids on social media, ask yourself these 6 important questions.

Social media expert Emma Sadleir says parents should tread with caution when posting images and information about their children on the internet.

Many kids started their first day of school on Wednesday and social media was flooded with pictures of the minors, many donned in their school uniforms and standing in front of the school gates.

RELATED: 'Ask before posting a picture of someone's child' - and other social media tips

Before posting a picture of your child online, Sadleir has the following checklist for parents:

  • Has the child consented to the picture?
  • Do you want this moment to live on the internet forever?
  • Have you enabled privacy settings on the social media platform (e.g. Instagram)?
  • Are your children's faces showing in the picture?
  • Does the post include the child's name?
  • Have you left any potentially dangerous clues about what school your child goes to?

You can be a lot more cautious [about] your children's privacy without having to stop sharing totally.

Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company

Sadleir has also warned the public not to share pictures of other people's children without the consent of the child and both parents.

Listen to the discussion with Melanie Rice:


15 January 2020 4:43 PM
by
Tags:
Children
Back to School
parents
Emma Sadlier
online
social media expert
shool

More from Lifestyle

3e3b0e0d-6ced-435e-a686-450606f92ca4.jpg

Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer

15 January 2020 1:17 PM

A new study has assessed more genetic mutations that help identify those with an increased risk of contracting breast cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

iamstayingmovementpng

Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff

15 January 2020 12:20 PM

Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief

15 January 2020 11:46 AM

Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children pupils back to school Grade 1 123rfeducation 123lifestyle 123rf

Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts

15 January 2020 10:21 AM

W Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head. Education specialists discuss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Retire2SA aims to attract 1000 international retirees

15 January 2020 9:13 AM

"Why not retire in the Western Cape? There couldn’t be a more beautiful place!" says Retire2SA cofounder Jill Wilmans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

White rhinoceros Kruger National Park South Africa 123rflifestyle 123rf

Your Facebook and Insta Kruger wildlife pics could put endangered Big 5 at risk

15 January 2020 8:13 AM

Kruger National Park may cut cell phone signal in areas of the park to prevent geotags alerting poachers to locations of animals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

excercise-fitness-senior-couple-health-wellness-running-123rf

Scientifically proven hacks to look and feel younger at any age

14 January 2020 3:04 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Tamara Pheiffer, an expert in life extension and youth enhancement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hand on telephone in a call centre

Here's how the 'cooling-off period' works for consumers

14 January 2020 1:31 PM

National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza explains what the 'cooling-off' period means and when it applies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

22seven

Track your spending with the 22seven budgeting app – it will change your life

14 January 2020 12:24 PM

The app – already downloaded 180 000 times – “gamifies” the process and generates a budget based on your actual spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman piggy bank

Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget

13 January 2020 2:38 PM

Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'

Business Politics

[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral

Politics

Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits

Business

EWN Highlights

US, China sign 'momentous' trade deal

15 January 2020 8:30 PM

2019 was second-hottest year ever, more extreme weather coming - WMO

15 January 2020 7:52 PM

Trump derides impeachment trial as a 'con'

15 January 2020 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA