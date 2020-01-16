Matric is not enough to help our youth compete
Students will, in the next decade, have to learn how to compete in jobs that do not yet exist - most of them in artificial intelligence.
We need scientific skills to take advantage of global megatrends in order to become producers instead of consumers, says Michael Jordaan, former FNB CEO and financier.
I'm very happy for the students who passed - but unfortunately it seems that very few of them passed with the right kind of subjects that are needed for the future.Michael Jordaan, former FNB CEO, financier and entrepreneur
A mere 7.7% of the original million kids ended up passing mathematics in matric, when the hurdle is a 40% pass mark. At 40% we passed 77-thousand pupils, thats 7,7% of the initial intake. That is shocking. We struggle to get 77-thousand kids who pass maths at 40%. Some of our global competitors, like China, are graduating 4,3 million engineers every year. These are the people who create the new technologies that are taking over the world: artificial intelligence, machine learning, medicine, building electric cars, harnessing solar... I bemoan the fact that our education system is so incredibly bad - one in 13 kids when it comes to these hard skills. Other skills like complex problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking, are also lacking.Michael Jordaan, financier
Parents have to get heavily involved - to incentivise children when they're doing something well. We as parents and the community have to focus on the soft skills as well as the hard skills Parents and educators should also create curiosity.Michael Jordaan, financier
Listen to the full interview with Michael Jordaan below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Matric is not enough to help our youth compete
