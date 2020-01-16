What will SA's delegation to World Economic Forum 2020 offer investors?

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is an annual gathering of financiers, business leaders and top government officials.

SA's delegation is getting ready for the annual gathering.

WEF 2020 will run between 21 and 24 January.

We remain a very reliable destination for investments - we want the world to come set up shop in South Africa. Dondo Mogajane, National Treasury director-general

We know what our challenges are - but we are going to take advantage of opportunities that are there. We know what to do to tackle our challenges. Davos is a big opportunity and we must take advantage of that. We cannot go and paint a good picture alltogether but we want them to know that we know our challenges - and that we are politically stable. We remain a very focused and important destination. Dondo Mogajane, National Treasury director-general

We have to make sure that we address the challenges at SAA. Government is committed to ensuring that we meet the obligations as promised. Dondo Mogajane, National Treasury director-general

