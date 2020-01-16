What will SA's delegation to World Economic Forum 2020 offer investors?
The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is an annual gathering of financiers, business leaders and top government officials.
SA's delegation is getting ready for the annual gathering.
WEF 2020 will run between 21 and 24 January.
We remain a very reliable destination for investments - we want the world to come set up shop in South Africa.Dondo Mogajane, National Treasury director-general
We know what our challenges are - but we are going to take advantage of opportunities that are there. We know what to do to tackle our challenges. Davos is a big opportunity and we must take advantage of that. We cannot go and paint a good picture alltogether but we want them to know that we know our challenges - and that we are politically stable. We remain a very focused and important destination.Dondo Mogajane, National Treasury director-general
We have to make sure that we address the challenges at SAA. Government is committed to ensuring that we meet the obligations as promised.Dondo Mogajane, National Treasury director-general
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
OUTvest - how does its fee structures compare?
What does it really cost you to have your investment managed by somebody else? What is that management worth in the end?Read More
Matric is not enough to help our youth compete
A South African matric will not equip most of today's learners with a competitive edge.Read More
Things you should do, now that interest rates are lower
The slight drop in the repo rate is a good thing for ordinary South Africans.Read More
Interest rates reduced to 6.25% per annum, what now?
The SA Reserve Bank has announced the decision on rates.Read More
SAA's future on the line if govt doesn't come up with R2bn funding it promised
South African Airways could be forced into insolvency if Treasury does not provide the funding that it promised in December.Read More
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25%
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%.Read More
The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist
The rand is undervalued by 62% against the US dollar, according to the latest Big Mac Index by The Economist.Read More
Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount
“You’ve got a majestic view of Johannesburg! A Feng Shui expert said it’s like having your kingdom below you,” says Rory O'Hagan.Read More
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'
We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.Read More
Shoprite shrugs off reckless lending charges
Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though?Read More