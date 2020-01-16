Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to meet with the head of former President Jacob Zuma’s medical team over his apparent ill-health.
On Tuesday, Zondo accepted that Zuma won’t be able to testify before the state capture inquiry this month because he will be undergoing intense medical treatment overseas.
It's not yet clear when the meeting will take place, reports EWN's Gaye Davis.
No details have been shared about Zuma’s medical condition.
According to Davis, Zondo expressed reluctance before agreeing to a behind-closed-doors briefing.
[Zuma's medical condition] has been kept so closely under wraps.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is going to be meeting with the head of Zuma's medical team to discuss his condition behind closed doors.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
Zondo hopes this will help him to find dates when Zuma's health will allow him to appear.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
We have no details about the nature of this condition, how serious it is or what it is.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
In November last year, the former president failed to appear before the commission again, citing ill-health.
Once Zondo meets with the medical team, he will be able to make a decision on when Zuma can be called to testify.
He's made it clear that he will have the final word on Zuma's appearance.
Listen to the EWN update:
