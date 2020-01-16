Things you should do, now that interest rates are lower

The slight drop in the repo rate is a good thing for ordinary South Africans because it means that banks will charge less interest rates on prime-linked loans.

The South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee has voted for the reduction of the repo rate, cut down from 6.5% to 6.25%.

Most of us with debt now pays a little less per month - but this does not mean we should go spend it.

It's important to understand how a little bit makes a lot of money over time. On a million rand mortgage over 20 years you will now save R165 per month. You could go out for dinner.... or phone the bank right now and tell them I want you to keep my instalment exactly the same -don't drop it by R165. That will knock off a whole year off your repayment and save you 76-thousand- rand! Maya Fischer-French, finance journalist

If we see another cut suddenly you've knocked off another year. Let's face it - a R165 a month is probably not going to change the world, but over a year it is significant. Maya Fischer-French, finance journalist

