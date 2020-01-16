Things you should do, now that interest rates are lower

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
Reserve bank cuts interest rates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Tina Farris
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta - Account Director at Irvine Partners
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist with the bare facts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 07:10
WCED on placement of school children
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jay Pather
Jo Huysamen - Organiser of the IPA Classic car and Bike show
Tomorrow at 08:50
St. Georges Park test Day 3
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Fatima Ahmed - Cricket correspondent and founder of The Popping Crease
Tomorrow at 09:05
How are e-hailing drivers regulated in Cape Town?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lee van den Berg - City of Cape Town Manager for Transport Regulation
Latest World
Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens. 16 January 2020 12:34 PM
China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains. 15 January 2020 1:19 PM
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum. 14 January 2020 4:30 PM
View all World
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
View all Sport
Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been briefed, he will determine the dates when Zuma is called to testify. 16 January 2020 10:18 AM
[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral Four senior police officers at the graveside marched into each other seemingly not knowing left from right. 15 January 2020 2:05 PM
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries... 15 January 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
Religion in schools: What should we replace it with? “Let’s create something not based on religion but on ways of being in the world. It could unify us,” says Lisa Joshua Sonn. 16 January 2020 10:17 AM
Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked' Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa. 13 January 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion
70 000 litres of alcohol confiscated on Cape Town beaches over festive season “Beach users are very clever how they hide their alcohol, whether it’s in watermelons or the sand,” says Zahid Badroodien. 16 January 2020 1:54 PM
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany... 16 January 2020 1:47 PM
Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house This local organisation wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads. 15 January 2020 4:01 PM
View all Local
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25% South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%. 16 January 2020 4:15 PM
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa opens up about his journey, his kids...and grandkids Africa lost his eldest son in a gruesome traffic accident in 2001 and says his grandkids are his everything. 16 January 2020 12:23 PM
Can't use all the sockets of your multi-plug at once? Here's an explanation why Why can't the socket-outlets on multi-plugs be used all at once? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks for answers. 16 January 2020 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
OUTvest - how does its fee structures compare? What does it really cost you to have your investment managed by somebody else? What is that management worth in the end? 16 January 2020 8:29 PM
Matric is not enough to help our youth compete A South African matric will not equip most of today's learners with a competitive edge. 16 January 2020 7:43 PM
Things you should do, now that interest rates are lower The slight drop in the repo rate is a good thing for ordinary South Africans. 16 January 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
Things you should do, now that interest rates are lower

16 January 2020 7:06 PM
by
Tags:
Interest rates
Reserve bank
Debt
REPO
loands
The slight drop in the repo rate is a good thing for ordinary South Africans.

The slight drop in the repo rate is a good thing for ordinary South Africans because it means that banks will charge less interest rates on prime-linked loans.

The South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee has voted for the reduction of the repo rate, cut down from 6.5% to 6.25%.

Most of us with debt now pays a little less per month - but this does not mean we should go spend it.

It's important to understand how a little bit makes a lot of money over time. On a million rand mortgage over 20 years you will now save R165 per month. You could go out for dinner.... or phone the bank right now and tell them I want you to keep my instalment exactly the same -don't drop it by R165. That will knock off a whole year off your repayment and save you 76-thousand- rand!

Maya Fischer-French, finance journalist

If we see another cut suddenly you've knocked off another year. Let's face it - a R165 a month is probably not going to change the world, but over a year it is significant.

Maya Fischer-French, finance journalist
Picture: Pexels

LIsten to the entire sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Things you should do, now that interest rates are lower


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
