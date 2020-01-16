Religion in schools: What should we replace it with?

Schools may not promote one religion over another in South Africa.

They may not deny pupils an opportunity to practice any religion they choose, and they may not force non-religious learners into practising religion at school.

If we’re going to take religion out of schools, what are we going to replace it with, asks social activist Lisa Joshua Sonn.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Sonn about the place of religion in our schools.

Sonn penned an article for EWN a while back entitled “No religion in schools: Be careful what you wish for”.

Some quotes from the article above:

I know fundamentalists with religion are the basis on which many, many people have turned their back on their familial religions and rituals. Many still lead good principled lives, as do many vagabonds who claim to be religious. Lisa Joshua Sonn, social activist

Through school and community, we can still build a foundation respecting the place of different religions… Lisa Joshua Sonn, social activist

Our opinion about religion should not prejudice other religions; it should be a tolerant and accepting view that our rights to have a religion are equal. Lisa Joshua Sonn, social activist

As people, we need to find a way to live together in harmony within our differences. You do you and I will do me. You don’t see equality in promoting one religion to the exclusion of all the others, let’s talk about what our alternatives are and create something not based on religion but on ways of being in the world. It could unify us more than any gathering in a church, mosque or temple could. Who knows until we give it a go? Lisa Joshua Sonn, social activist

I believe religion at schools can be scrapped with immediate effect if replaced with a new, formal and structured programme to teach our children human values, how to behave in respect of other people, how to relate to responsibility, authority and accountability. Lisa Joshua Sonn, social activist

