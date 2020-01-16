Streaming issues? Report here
Kennilworth resident wins prestigious Landscape Architect Award for transformative water use - could this work for Cape Town?
Guests
Josephine Dalberg
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Mamusa by-election: Positive for EFF as DA slide against FF+ continues
Guests
Dawie Scholtz - independent analyst
CSIR took at alternative load shedding options
Guests
DrClinton Carter Brown
Uncanny | Premium Canned Wine
Guests
Arnold Vlok - Uncanny wines
Tech talk with Nazareen
Hiking with Tim Lundy
How to Drill
The Ladies from Suid Ooster
Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
The Africa Report
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Trailblazer : Tina Farris
The Binge Club
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta - Account Director at Irvine Partners
The Naked Scientist with the bare facts
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage

16 January 2020 12:34 PM
by
Tags:
Greece
Abortion
Greek government
women's rights
anti-abortion
pro life
Deutsche Welle
Keith Walker
anti-abortion posters
pro choice
The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens.

The Greek government has pulled down anti-abortion posters plastered across the capital's metro network.

A general view of the Attiko Metro station in Athens. Picture: @ICEXATENAS/Twitter.

The government ordered the removal of the posters put up in Athens on Monday, claiming the ads were not authorised by officials.

The posters carried the slogan "Choose life" under a picture of an unborn fetus.

It's understood that the billboards were apart of a public awareness campaign by a pro-life group backed by the country's powerful Greek orthodox church.

Abortion was legalised in Greece some 30 years ago, but debates surrounding the subject remain acrimonious, according to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

DW correspondent Keith Walker says abortions are a contentious topic in Greece, a country with an ageing population that outweighs new births.

They pulled the posters down in response to a fierce public outcry.

Keith Walker, Host of Inside Europe - Deutsche Welle

The Transportation Ministry said it was caught by surprise, saying the never authorised the poster.

Keith Walker, Host of Inside Europe - Deutsche Welle

The ministry sided with the critics who said it was offensive to the 'legal and indisputable rights of women'.

Keith Walker, Host of Inside Europe - Deutsche Welle

Listen to the Deutsche Welle crossing for more:


Greece
Abortion
Greek government
women's rights
anti-abortion
pro life
Deutsche Welle
Keith Walker
anti-abortion posters
pro choice

