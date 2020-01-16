Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage

The Greek government has pulled down anti-abortion posters plastered across the capital's metro network.

A general view of the Attiko Metro station in Athens. Picture: @ICEXATENAS/Twitter.

The government ordered the removal of the posters put up in Athens on Monday, claiming the ads were not authorised by officials.

The posters carried the slogan “Choose life” under a picture of an unborn fetus.

It's understood that the billboards were apart of a public awareness campaign by a pro-life group backed by the country's powerful Greek orthodox church.

Abortion was legalised in Greece some 30 years ago, but debates surrounding the subject remain acrimonious, according to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

DW correspondent Keith Walker says abortions are a contentious topic in Greece, a country with an ageing population that outweighs new births.

They pulled the posters down in response to a fierce public outcry. Keith Walker, Host of Inside Europe - Deutsche Welle

The Transportation Ministry said it was caught by surprise, saying the never authorised the poster. Keith Walker, Host of Inside Europe - Deutsche Welle

The ministry sided with the critics who said it was offensive to the 'legal and indisputable rights of women'. Keith Walker, Host of Inside Europe - Deutsche Welle

Listen to the Deutsche Welle crossing for more: