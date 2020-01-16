Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount

Johannesburg's grandest mansion ever - an eight-bedroom palace in Houghton Ridge - is now going for R92 million (discounted from R120 million).

The owners will even throw in a free Rolls-Royce!

Image credit: www.chaseveritt.co.za

Kieno Kammies interviewed Rory O'Hagan, Luxury Portfolio CEO at Chas Everitt.

We had an offer for R110 million. Unfortunately, the buyer didn’t perform… Rory O'Hagan, Luxury Portfolio CEO - Chas Everitt

You’ve got a majestic view of Johannesburg! A Feng Shui expert said it’s like having your kingdom below you… views of Rosebank, Sandton… you can see the Magaliesburg in the far distance. It’s unbelievable! How many houses do you know that has a nightclub in it? … The doors were brought in from a palace in Argentina! … Rory O'Hagan, Luxury Portfolio CEO - Chas Everitt

Click here for more information on the "Gatsby Mansion" and instructions if you're a potential buyer.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.