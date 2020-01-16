Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount
Johannesburg's grandest mansion ever - an eight-bedroom palace in Houghton Ridge - is now going for R92 million (discounted from R120 million).
The owners will even throw in a free Rolls-Royce!
Kieno Kammies interviewed Rory O'Hagan, Luxury Portfolio CEO at Chas Everitt.
We had an offer for R110 million. Unfortunately, the buyer didn’t perform…Rory O'Hagan, Luxury Portfolio CEO - Chas Everitt
You’ve got a majestic view of Johannesburg! A Feng Shui expert said it’s like having your kingdom below you… views of Rosebank, Sandton… you can see the Magaliesburg in the far distance. It’s unbelievable! How many houses do you know that has a nightclub in it? … The doors were brought in from a palace in Argentina! …Rory O'Hagan, Luxury Portfolio CEO - Chas Everitt
Click here for more information on the "Gatsby Mansion" and instructions if you're a potential buyer.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
SAA's future on the line if govt doesn't come up with R2bn funding it promised
South African Airways could be forced into insolvency if Treasury does not provide the funding that it promised in December.Read More
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25%
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%.Read More
The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist
The rand is undervalued by 62% against the US dollar, according to the latest Big Mac Index by The Economist.Read More
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'
We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.Read More
Shoprite shrugs off reckless lending charges
Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though?Read More
Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show
Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.Read More
'What I learnt about preventing corruption' - Stephen van Coller
Current CEO of EOH, Stephen van Coller, had to help restore the company's reputation after a corruption scandal.Read More
Education - the hidden costs explained
A new school year means new expenses. Tertiary education is also extremely expensive. Here are 5 tips to help you save.Read More
'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike'
Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis.Read More
Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits
The entire board of the state-owned Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) has resigned.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25%
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%.Read More
Michelin chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen gives us a taste of what's to come
Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef visited CapeTalk studios to talk about his new restaurant in the Kalahari and much more.Read More
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa opens up about his journey, his kids...and grandkids
Africa lost his eldest son in a gruesome traffic accident in 2001 and says his grandkids are his everything.Read More
Can't use all the sockets of your multi-plug at once? Here's an explanation why
Why can't the socket-outlets on multi-plugs be used all at once? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks for answers.Read More
[READ] Creepy death chain letter goes viral on kids' phones, causing terror
Dean McCoubrey of MySocialLife gives tips for parents on how to deal with a circulating chain letter causing fear among children.Read More
Take caution before posting your kids online, warns expert
Before you hop onto the #BackToSchool2020 bandwagon and post your kids on social media, ask yourself these 6 important questions.Read More
Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer
A new study has assessed more genetic mutations that help identify those with an increased risk of contracting breast cancer.Read More
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff
Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries.Read More
Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief
Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis…Read More
Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts
W Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head. Education specialists discuss.Read More