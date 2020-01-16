Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet
Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille says coalition talks between the party and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) are still at a preliminary stage.
We are not having a specific conversation yet about Nelson Mandela Bay... There are still talks about possible talks.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
Former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMB) mayor Athol Trollip slammed talks of a coalition between the DA and UDM in the metro, where he was ousted and replaced by the now-axed Mongameli Bobani.
Trollip resigned from the DA last year after losing the race for the party's federal chairperson to Zille.
This is outrageous!! Holomisa allowed Bobani to get away with breaking every provision in the previous coalition agreement, he has insulted everyone in the DA and it’s leadership and now he and Helen Zille are in discussions about a coalition after a recent trip to Germany. https://t.co/kMNgeIIRFe— Athol Trollip (@AtholT) January 14, 2020
If the DA even considers such a move it would be criminal because the UDM allowed its deployee, Bobani to destroy a coalition that was moving mountains and then he took over and look at what a disaster NMBM is now. https://t.co/vEAiOHfibN— Athol Trollip (@AtholT) January 14, 2020
Zille this week said that Trollip was talking 'from a position of hurt' after losing the election.
She says the DA is exploring possible ways to save NMB from the African National Congress (ANC).
According to Zille, there have been successful partnerships between the DA and UDM in the past.
She's confirmed that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany aimed at studying coalition governments.
It's important to learn more about coalition governments because they will be the future of the country, Zille says.
Whether people believe it or not, coalition government is the future of South Africa - and will be for a long time - and we have to find a formula that works.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
It's very important for us to focus on coalitions, to look at how they wok and to find formulas to make them work very well. It is possible.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
Listen to Helen Zille elaborate:
More from Politics
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'
We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.Read More
Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness
After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been briefed, he will determine the dates when Zuma is called to testify.Read More
[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral
Four senior police officers at the graveside marched into each other seemingly not knowing left from right.Read More
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff
Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries.Read More
'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'
Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world.Read More
Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts
W Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head. Education specialists discuss.Read More
Zuma won't return to state capture inquiry - for now - due to health reasons
Zuma's legal team argued that he will be undergoing intense medical treatment overseas and won’t be available before March.Read More
Witnesses refusing to appear before Zondo may face jail time
New regulations will provide a means to deal with a witness being deliberately obstructive and refusing to cooperate.Read More
'Ramaphosa doomed if he removes Gordhan, doomed if he does not'
Professor Susan Booysen says it will be a test of Ramaphosa's strength to see how well and whether he can resist these pressures.Read More
Premier Winde and Western Cape MECs undergo lifestyle audits
A company has been chosen to conduct lifestyle audits on the Western Cape Cabinet as promised by the Premier before the election.Read More
More from Local
70 000 litres of alcohol confiscated on Cape Town beaches over festive season
“Beach users are very clever how they hide their alcohol, whether it’s in watermelons or the sand,” says Zahid Badroodien.Read More
Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house
This local organisation wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads.Read More
'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike'
Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis.Read More
Reformed Ocean View drug addict conquers uphill battle to graduate at 61
He overcame a life of drugs to help uplift vulnerable youth and hopes his story inspires others to beat their addiction.Read More
Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry
It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday.Read More
SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident'
A local tour guide has called out SANParks for failing to effectively address the spate of crime on Table Mountain.Read More
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m
The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off.Read More
Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'
Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa.Read More
Roughly R300m set aside for Northern Cape drought relief
The Water and Sanitation Dept has allocated the money towards the Northern Cape's drought disaster which was declared last week.Read More
City working on backup plan for Green Point traders when CT stadium is booked
The Green Point Flea Market has resumed this Sunday. The City of Cape Town wants to find an alternative site for event days.Read More