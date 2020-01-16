Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille says coalition talks between the party and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) are still at a preliminary stage.

We are not having a specific conversation yet about Nelson Mandela Bay... There are still talks about possible talks. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMB) mayor Athol Trollip slammed talks of a coalition between the DA and UDM in the metro, where he was ousted and replaced by the now-axed Mongameli Bobani.

Trollip resigned from the DA last year after losing the race for the party's federal chairperson to Zille.

This is outrageous!! Holomisa allowed Bobani to get away with breaking every provision in the previous coalition agreement, he has insulted everyone in the DA and it’s leadership and now he and Helen Zille are in discussions about a coalition after a recent trip to Germany. https://t.co/kMNgeIIRFe — Athol Trollip (@AtholT) January 14, 2020

If the DA even considers such a move it would be criminal because the UDM allowed its deployee, Bobani to destroy a coalition that was moving mountains and then he took over and look at what a disaster NMBM is now. https://t.co/vEAiOHfibN — Athol Trollip (@AtholT) January 14, 2020

Zille this week said that Trollip was talking 'from a position of hurt' after losing the election.

She says the DA is exploring possible ways to save NMB from the African National Congress (ANC).

According to Zille, there have been successful partnerships between the DA and UDM in the past.

She's confirmed that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany aimed at studying coalition governments.

It's important to learn more about coalition governments because they will be the future of the country, Zille says.

Whether people believe it or not, coalition government is the future of South Africa - and will be for a long time - and we have to find a formula that works. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

It's very important for us to focus on coalitions, to look at how they wok and to find formulas to make them work very well. It is possible. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

Listen to Helen Zille elaborate: