Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:20
Kennilworth resident wins prestigious Landscape Architect Award for transformative water use - could this work for Cape Town?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josephine Dalberg
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Mamusa by-election: Positive for EFF as DA slide against FF+ continues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dawie Scholtz - independent analyst
Today at 17:20
CSIR took at alternative load shedding options
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
DrClinton Carter Brown
Today at 17:46
Uncanny | Premium Canned Wine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Vlok - Uncanny wines
Today at 20:15
Tech talk with Nazareen
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:30
Hiking with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:08
How to Drill
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:30
The Ladies from Suid Ooster
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer : Tina Farris
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta - Account Director at Irvine Partners
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist with the bare facts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens. 16 January 2020 12:34 PM
China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains. 15 January 2020 1:19 PM
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum. 14 January 2020 4:30 PM
View all World
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
View all Sport
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany... 16 January 2020 1:47 PM
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been briefed, he will determine the dates when Zuma is called to testify. 16 January 2020 10:18 AM
View all Politics
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
Religion in schools: What should we replace it with? “Let’s create something not based on religion but on ways of being in the world. It could unify us,” says Lisa Joshua Sonn. 16 January 2020 10:17 AM
Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked' Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa. 13 January 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion
View all Local
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa opens up about his journey, his kids...and grandkids Africa lost his eldest son in a gruesome traffic accident in 2001 and says his grandkids are his everything. 16 January 2020 12:23 PM
Can't use all the sockets of your multi-plug at once? Here's an explanation why Why can't the socket-outlets on multi-plugs be used all at once? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks for answers. 16 January 2020 11:24 AM
[READ] Creepy death chain letter goes viral on kids' phones, causing terror Dean McCoubrey of MySocialLife gives tips for parents on how to deal with a circulating chain letter causing fear among children. 16 January 2020 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25% South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%. 16 January 2020 4:15 PM
Shoprite shrugs off reckless lending charges Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though? 15 January 2020 8:19 PM
Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. 15 January 2020 8:01 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet

16 January 2020 1:47 PM
by
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Bay
Athol Trollip
Bantu Holomisa
UDM
Coalition government
Hellen Zille
Zille
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa
DA Federal Chair
coalition talks
The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany.

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille says coalition talks between the party and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) are still at a preliminary stage.

We are not having a specific conversation yet about Nelson Mandela Bay... There are still talks about possible talks.

Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMB) mayor Athol Trollip slammed talks of a coalition between the DA and UDM in the metro, where he was ousted and replaced by the now-axed Mongameli Bobani.

Trollip resigned from the DA last year after losing the race for the party's federal chairperson to Zille.

Zille this week said that Trollip was talking 'from a position of hurt' after losing the election.

She says the DA is exploring possible ways to save NMB from the African National Congress (ANC).

According to Zille, there have been successful partnerships between the DA and UDM in the past.

She's confirmed that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany aimed at studying coalition governments.

It's important to learn more about coalition governments because they will be the future of the country, Zille says.

Whether people believe it or not, coalition government is the future of South Africa - and will be for a long time - and we have to find a formula that works.

Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

It's very important for us to focus on coalitions, to look at how they wok and to find formulas to make them work very well. It is possible.

Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

Listen to Helen Zille elaborate:


16 January 2020 1:47 PM
by
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Bay
Athol Trollip
Bantu Holomisa
UDM
Coalition government
Hellen Zille
Zille
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa
DA Federal Chair
coalition talks

More from Politics

Homeless unemployed poverty

Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'

16 January 2020 11:32 AM

We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture4

Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness

16 January 2020 10:18 AM

After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been briefed, he will determine the dates when Zuma is called to testify.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps-at-maponya-funeralpng

[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral

15 January 2020 2:05 PM

Four senior police officers at the graveside marched into each other seemingly not knowing left from right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

iamstayingmovementpng

Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff

15 January 2020 12:20 PM

Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Air pollution power plant energy electricity 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics

'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'

15 January 2020 10:56 AM

Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children pupils back to school Grade 1 123rfeducation 123lifestyle 123rf

Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts

15 January 2020 10:21 AM

W Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head. Education specialists discuss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jzscday320190717-0103jpg

Zuma won't return to state capture inquiry - for now - due to health reasons

14 January 2020 4:49 PM

Zuma's legal team argued that he will be undergoing intense medical treatment overseas and won’t be available before March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma1

Witnesses refusing to appear before Zondo may face jail time

14 January 2020 12:13 PM

New regulations will provide a means to deal with a witness being deliberately obstructive and refusing to cooperate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskompresser_0632

'Ramaphosa doomed if he removes Gordhan, doomed if he does not'

14 January 2020 11:05 AM

Professor Susan Booysen says it will be a test of Ramaphosa's strength to see how well and whether he can resist these pressures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

western-cape-cabinet-members-mecs-premier-alan-winde2019jpg

Premier Winde and Western Cape MECs undergo lifestyle audits

14 January 2020 10:52 AM

A company has been chosen to conduct lifestyle audits on the Western Cape Cabinet as promised by the Premier before the election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Women drinking and relaxing on the beach

70 000 litres of alcohol confiscated on Cape Town beaches over festive season

16 January 2020 1:54 PM

“Beach users are very clever how they hide their alcohol, whether it’s in watermelons or the sand,” says Zahid Badroodien.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-photo-101808jpeg

Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house

15 January 2020 4:01 PM

This local organisation wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

load-shedding-candle.jpg

'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike'

15 January 2020 2:45 PM

Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

abduraghiem-de-klerk-graduation-png

Reformed Ocean View drug addict conquers uphill battle to graduate at 61

15 January 2020 11:41 AM

He overcame a life of drugs to help uplift vulnerable youth and hopes his story inspires others to beat their addiction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture5

Zondo to decide whether Jacob Zuma will be summoned by state capture inquiry

14 January 2020 9:51 AM

It's expected that Jacob Zuma’s appearance will be the first order of business when the commission resumes on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

slangkop-tented-camp-SANParks-Table-Moutainjpg

SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident'

13 January 2020 5:02 PM

A local tour guide has called out SANParks for failing to effectively address the spate of crime on Table Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181118delillejpg

De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m

13 January 2020 1:19 PM

The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banana-with-condom-yellow-background-Safe-sex-concept-STI-STD-sexuality- 123rf

Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

13 January 2020 11:18 AM

Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190425namaqualandjpg

Roughly R300m set aside for Northern Cape drought relief

13 January 2020 10:16 AM

The Water and Sanitation Dept has allocated the money towards the Northern Cape's drought disaster which was declared last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-stadium-aerial-viewjpg

City working on backup plan for Green Point traders when CT stadium is booked

12 January 2020 11:10 AM

The Green Point Flea Market has resumed this Sunday. The City of Cape Town wants to find an alternative site for event days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount

Business Lifestyle

The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist

Business

Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Nzimande: No registration fees for NSFAS qualifying students

16 January 2020 4:27 PM

Tshwane council meeting suspended after altercation between councillors

16 January 2020 3:43 PM

Embattled Lesotho PM Tom Thabane to retire

16 January 2020 2:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA