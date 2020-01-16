70 000 litres of alcohol confiscated on Cape Town beaches over festive season

The City of Cape Town urges parents and children to be cautious when swimming to cool off during the heatwave.

Thirteen people drowned at sea in Cape Town over the festive season.

Nickolaus Bauer interviewed Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at the City of Cape Town.

pixabay.com

Cape Town is blessed with 307 kilometres of pristine coastline… Every festive season we always welcome many people from across the country to our beaches in addition to our residents… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

No alcohol is allowed at any of our beaches… Beach users are very clever how they hide their alcohol, whether it’s in watermelons or the sand… About 70 000 litres of alcohol has been confiscated at our beaches this festive season alone… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

We tagged more than over 130 000 children, should they get lost… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

It’s very hot in Cape Town. We’re in the middle of a heatwave… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview in the audio below.