Michelin chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen gives us a taste of what's to come

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:20
Kennilworth resident wins prestigious Landscape Architect Award for transformative water use - could this work for Cape Town?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josephine Dalberg
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Mamusa by-election: Positive for EFF as DA slide against FF+ continues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dawie Scholtz - independent analyst
Today at 17:20
CSIR took at alternative load shedding options
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
DrClinton Carter Brown
Today at 17:46
Uncanny | Premium Canned Wine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Vlok - Uncanny wines
Today at 20:15
Tech talk with Nazareen
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:30
Hiking with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:08
How to Drill
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:30
The Ladies from Suid Ooster
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer : Tina Farris
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta - Account Director at Irvine Partners
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist with the bare facts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens. 16 January 2020 12:34 PM
China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains. 15 January 2020 1:19 PM
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum. 14 January 2020 4:30 PM
View all World
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
View all Sport
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany... 16 January 2020 1:47 PM
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been briefed, he will determine the dates when Zuma is called to testify. 16 January 2020 10:18 AM
View all Politics
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
Religion in schools: What should we replace it with? “Let’s create something not based on religion but on ways of being in the world. It could unify us,” says Lisa Joshua Sonn. 16 January 2020 10:17 AM
Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked' Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa. 13 January 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion
View all Local
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa opens up about his journey, his kids...and grandkids Africa lost his eldest son in a gruesome traffic accident in 2001 and says his grandkids are his everything. 16 January 2020 12:23 PM
Can't use all the sockets of your multi-plug at once? Here's an explanation why Why can't the socket-outlets on multi-plugs be used all at once? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks for answers. 16 January 2020 11:24 AM
[READ] Creepy death chain letter goes viral on kids' phones, causing terror Dean McCoubrey of MySocialLife gives tips for parents on how to deal with a circulating chain letter causing fear among children. 16 January 2020 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25% South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%. 16 January 2020 4:15 PM
Shoprite shrugs off reckless lending charges Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though? 15 January 2020 8:19 PM
Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. 15 January 2020 8:01 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Michelin chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen gives us a taste of what's to come

16 January 2020 3:41 PM
by
Tags:
France
Michelin Star
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
JAN
Klein JAN
JAN tv series
JAN Innovation Studio
JAN the Journal
Tswalu Kalahari Game Reserve
Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef visited CapeTalk studios to talk about his new restaurant in the Kalahari and much more.

South African-born Michelin-starred chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen has a lot on his plate these days.

In 2016, he became the first SA chef in history to receive a coveted Michelin star after opening his own fine-dining restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

He's currently in Cape Town to launch season 2 of his self-titled television series, which will premiere on Monday 3 February on Via (channel 147 on DSTV).

RELATED: International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko

The star chef has a lot more to serve the world in 2020 and chats to Pippa Hudson about his latest culinary projects.

There's the next volume of his magazine JAN the Journal, his new incubation space in Cape Town called the JAN Innovation Studio, and an upcoming restaurant called Klein JAN on the private game reserve, Tswalu Kalahari.

How does he do it all?

It's very manageable. I am kind to myself when it comes to how and where I spend time.

Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen

I'm mostly based in France and I do regular trips back to South Africa to spend a week in the Kalahari, where we are opening Klein JAN at Tswalu Game Reserve.

Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen

Van der Westhuizen says he's kept the same kitchen staff at JAN who have helped him retain his Michelin Star for four years running.

He explains that the JAN Innovation Studio on Kloof Street is where new recipes are developed and tested by a team of young culinarians for JAN and Klein JAN.

It all comes down to surrounding yourself with amazing people.

Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen

You're always as good as your late.

Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen

Klein JAN, which was born from a partnership with the Oppenheimer family, will open its doors in November and celebrate the essence of the Kalahari.

The restaurant will have its own unique flavour and Van der Westhuizen hints that it could include techniques such as sand baking and edible insects.

He says it will be open to the public and describes what patrons can expect.

Real foodies will be able to come to Klein JAN, that's what my grandmother used to call me.

Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen

It's Kalahari cooking. We've already got the students on horseback every morning foraging for what's edible and what the Kalahari offers us as chefs.

Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen

Last year, Jean Delport became the second-ever SA-born chef to receive a Michelin Star for his restaurant, Interlude.Read more about Delport here.

Catch the premiere of the JAN tv series on Monday 3 February on Via (channel 147 on DSTV) or on ShowMax.

Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:

Thumbnail image: Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen on Instagram.


16 January 2020 3:41 PM
by
Tags:
France
Michelin Star
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
JAN
Klein JAN
JAN tv series
JAN Innovation Studio
JAN the Journal
Tswalu Kalahari Game Reserve

More from Lifestyle

South-African-Reserve-Bank-Bursaries.jpg

Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25%

16 January 2020 4:15 PM

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Houghton Ridge mansion Rolls Royce Chas Everitt

Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount

16 January 2020 12:52 PM

“You’ve got a majestic view of Johannesburg! A Feng Shui expert said it’s like having your kingdom below you,” says Rory O'Hagan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenny Africa.jpg

Traffic Chief Kenny Africa opens up about his journey, his kids...and grandkids

16 January 2020 12:23 PM

Africa lost his eldest son in a gruesome traffic accident in 2001 and says his grandkids are his everything.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multi-prong-plug-wendy-knowlerjfif

Can't use all the sockets of your multi-plug at once? Here's an explanation why

16 January 2020 11:24 AM

Why can't the socket-outlets on multi-plugs be used all at once? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks for answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shocked little girl cellphone internet safety children 123rflifestyle 123rtf

[READ] Creepy death chain letter goes viral on kids' phones, causing terror

16 January 2020 11:21 AM

Dean McCoubrey of MySocialLife gives tips for parents on how to deal with a circulating chain letter causing fear among children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Back to school Grade 1 123rfEducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

Take caution before posting your kids online, warns expert

15 January 2020 4:43 PM

Before you hop onto the #BackToSchool2020 bandwagon and post your kids on social media, ask yourself these 6 important questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3e3b0e0d-6ced-435e-a686-450606f92ca4.jpg

Genetic testing breakthrough in fight against breast cancer

15 January 2020 1:17 PM

A new study has assessed more genetic mutations that help identify those with an increased risk of contracting breast cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

iamstayingmovementpng

Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff

15 January 2020 12:20 PM

Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Hate your job? 'I Don’t Want to be Stressed' aims to bring you relief

15 January 2020 11:46 AM

Toxic job environment? Under threat of retrenchment? Earn peanuts? Feeling stuck? Not following your passion? Meet Andi Bengis…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children pupils back to school Grade 1 123rfeducation 123lifestyle 123rf

Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts

15 January 2020 10:21 AM

W Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head. Education specialists discuss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount

Business Lifestyle

The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist

Business

Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Nzimande: No registration fees for NSFAS qualifying students

16 January 2020 4:27 PM

Tshwane council meeting suspended after altercation between councillors

16 January 2020 3:43 PM

Embattled Lesotho PM Tom Thabane to retire

16 January 2020 2:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA