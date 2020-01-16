Michelin chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen gives us a taste of what's to come
South African-born Michelin-starred chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen has a lot on his plate these days.
In 2016, he became the first SA chef in history to receive a coveted Michelin star after opening his own fine-dining restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.
He's currently in Cape Town to launch season 2 of his self-titled television series, which will premiere on Monday 3 February on Via (channel 147 on DSTV).
The star chef has a lot more to serve the world in 2020 and chats to Pippa Hudson about his latest culinary projects.
There's the next volume of his magazine JAN the Journal, his new incubation space in Cape Town called the JAN Innovation Studio, and an upcoming restaurant called Klein JAN on the private game reserve, Tswalu Kalahari.
How does he do it all?
It's very manageable. I am kind to myself when it comes to how and where I spend time.Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
I'm mostly based in France and I do regular trips back to South Africa to spend a week in the Kalahari, where we are opening Klein JAN at Tswalu Game Reserve.Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
Van der Westhuizen says he's kept the same kitchen staff at JAN who have helped him retain his Michelin Star for four years running.
He explains that the JAN Innovation Studio on Kloof Street is where new recipes are developed and tested by a team of young culinarians for JAN and Klein JAN.
It all comes down to surrounding yourself with amazing people.Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
You're always as good as your late.Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
Klein JAN, which was born from a partnership with the Oppenheimer family, will open its doors in November and celebrate the essence of the Kalahari.
The restaurant will have its own unique flavour and Van der Westhuizen hints that it could include techniques such as sand baking and edible insects.
He says it will be open to the public and describes what patrons can expect.
Real foodies will be able to come to Klein JAN, that's what my grandmother used to call me.Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
It's Kalahari cooking. We've already got the students on horseback every morning foraging for what's edible and what the Kalahari offers us as chefs.Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
Last year, Jean Delport became the second-ever SA-born chef to receive a Michelin Star for his restaurant, Interlude.Read more about Delport here.
Catch the premiere of the JAN tv series on Monday 3 February on Via (channel 147 on DSTV) or on ShowMax.
Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
Thumbnail image: Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen on Instagram.
