The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:20
Kennilworth resident wins prestigious Landscape Architect Award for transformative water use - could this work for Cape Town?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josephine Dalberg
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Mamusa by-election: Positive for EFF as DA slide against FF+ continues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dawie Scholtz - independent analyst
Today at 17:20
CSIR took at alternative load shedding options
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
DrClinton Carter Brown
Today at 17:46
Uncanny | Premium Canned Wine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Vlok - Uncanny wines
Today at 20:15
Tech talk with Nazareen
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:30
Hiking with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:08
How to Drill
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:30
The Ladies from Suid Ooster
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer : Tina Farris
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta - Account Director at Irvine Partners
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist with the bare facts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens. 16 January 2020 12:34 PM
China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains. 15 January 2020 1:19 PM
CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum. 14 January 2020 4:30 PM
View all World
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
View all Sport
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany... 16 January 2020 1:47 PM
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been briefed, he will determine the dates when Zuma is called to testify. 16 January 2020 10:18 AM
View all Politics
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
Religion in schools: What should we replace it with? “Let’s create something not based on religion but on ways of being in the world. It could unify us,” says Lisa Joshua Sonn. 16 January 2020 10:17 AM
Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked' Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa. 13 January 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion
View all Local
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa opens up about his journey, his kids...and grandkids Africa lost his eldest son in a gruesome traffic accident in 2001 and says his grandkids are his everything. 16 January 2020 12:23 PM
Can't use all the sockets of your multi-plug at once? Here's an explanation why Why can't the socket-outlets on multi-plugs be used all at once? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks for answers. 16 January 2020 11:24 AM
[READ] Creepy death chain letter goes viral on kids' phones, causing terror Dean McCoubrey of MySocialLife gives tips for parents on how to deal with a circulating chain letter causing fear among children. 16 January 2020 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25% South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%. 16 January 2020 4:15 PM
Shoprite shrugs off reckless lending charges Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though? 15 January 2020 8:19 PM
Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. 15 January 2020 8:01 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist

16 January 2020 2:45 PM
by
Tags:
Rand
Lira
The Economist
Big Mac Index
rouble
leu
krone
franc
The rand is undervalued by 62% against the US dollar, according to the latest Big Mac Index by The Economist.

(Read: Believe it, or not – the cost of living in SA is amongst the lowest in the world)

The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world.

The rand is undervalued by 62% against the US dollar, according to the latest Big Mac Index by The Economist.

pixabay.com

Other currencies that are extremely undervalued:

  • Russian rouble (61.2%)

  • Romanian leu (61.2%)

  • Turkish lira (61%)

The US dollar is strong by historical standards and all but two of the world’s currencies – the Norwegian krone and the Swiss franc - are undervalued when measured against it.

Having an undervalued currency makes a country’s exports more competitive and its imports more expensive.

(Read: Believe it, or not – the cost of living in SA is amongst the lowest in the world)

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


16 January 2020 2:45 PM
by
Tags:
Rand
Lira
The Economist
Big Mac Index
rouble
leu
krone
franc

More from Business

191119-saa-edjpg

SAA's future on the line if govt doesn't come up with R2bn funding it promised

16 January 2020 4:44 PM

South African Airways could be forced into insolvency if Treasury does not provide the funding that it promised in December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South-African-Reserve-Bank-Bursaries.jpg

Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25%

16 January 2020 4:15 PM

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Houghton Ridge mansion Rolls Royce Chas Everitt

Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount

16 January 2020 12:52 PM

“You’ve got a majestic view of Johannesburg! A Feng Shui expert said it’s like having your kingdom below you,” says Rory O'Hagan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless unemployed poverty

Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'

16 January 2020 11:32 AM

We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite

Shoprite shrugs off reckless lending charges

15 January 2020 8:19 PM

Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-4jpg

Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

15 January 2020 8:01 PM

Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eoh-bjpg

'What I learnt about preventing corruption' - Stephen van Coller

15 January 2020 7:29 PM

Current CEO of EOH, Stephen van Coller, had to help restore the company's reputation after a corruption scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

back-to-school

Education - the hidden costs explained

15 January 2020 6:37 PM

A new school year means new expenses. Tertiary education is also extremely expensive. Here are 5 tips to help you save.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

load-shedding-candle.jpg

'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike'

15 January 2020 2:45 PM

Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gwede Mantashe

Nuclear board quits amid dire financial straits

15 January 2020 1:45 PM

The entire board of the state-owned Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) has resigned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount

Business Lifestyle

The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist

Business

Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Nzimande: No registration fees for NSFAS qualifying students

16 January 2020 4:27 PM

Tshwane council meeting suspended after altercation between councillors

16 January 2020 3:43 PM

Embattled Lesotho PM Tom Thabane to retire

16 January 2020 2:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA