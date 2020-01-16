The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist
The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world.
The rand is undervalued by 62% against the US dollar, according to the latest Big Mac Index by The Economist.
Other currencies that are extremely undervalued:
-
Russian rouble (61.2%)
-
Romanian leu (61.2%)
-
Turkish lira (61%)
The US dollar is strong by historical standards and all but two of the world’s currencies – the Norwegian krone and the Swiss franc - are undervalued when measured against it.
Having an undervalued currency makes a country’s exports more competitive and its imports more expensive.
