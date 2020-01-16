Interest rates reduced to 6.25% per annum, what now?
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced today the bank's latest decision on interest rates following the three-day meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC)
The Bank reduced the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% per annum .
There are a number of reasons that supported a cut. We do not have inflation problems for now. Growth was expected to improve but now expectations for growth have been reduced. Growth prospects have been largely driven by Eskom's inability to provide electricity to SA corporates.Isaah Mhlanga, Executive Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes Investments
The Reserve Bank does inflation targeting to make sure that prices are stable in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth. We need 2,6% upwards, sustainably. We are nowhere close to that. We are facing an economic crisis.Isaah Mhlanga, Executive Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes Investments
Potentially this is the first of two cuts this year but the Reserve Bank is likely to wait and see what happens in the budget and what Moody's is going to do - and the reaction of financial markets to that.Isaah Mhlanga, Executive Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes Investments
Listen to the sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
OUTvest - how does its fee structures compare?
What does it really cost you to have your investment managed by somebody else? What is that management worth in the end?Read More
Matric is not enough to help our youth compete
A South African matric will not equip most of today's learners with a competitive edge.Read More
Things you should do, now that interest rates are lower
The slight drop in the repo rate is a good thing for ordinary South Africans.Read More
What will SA's delegation to World Economic Forum 2020 offer investors?
SA's delegation to the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland is getting ready for the annual gathering.Read More
SAA's future on the line if govt doesn't come up with R2bn funding it promised
South African Airways could be forced into insolvency if Treasury does not provide the funding that it promised in December.Read More
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25%
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%.Read More
The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist
The rand is undervalued by 62% against the US dollar, according to the latest Big Mac Index by The Economist.Read More
Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount
“You’ve got a majestic view of Johannesburg! A Feng Shui expert said it’s like having your kingdom below you,” says Rory O'Hagan.Read More
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'
We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.Read More
Shoprite shrugs off reckless lending charges
Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though?Read More