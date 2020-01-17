These are 3 beautiful destinations South Africans can travel to visa-free

CapeTalk Early Breakfast host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Travel Bug director and founder Tess Faber about 3 countries that do not require visa applications - and are well worth visiting.

South Africans can now visit nearly 100 countries visa-free.

Rwanda, Indonesia, and Jordan are the three destinations.

Travellers receive a visa on arrival in Rwanda so no prep is needed before you go there and no payment is required, she says.

Rwanda is just so magical. Kigali is one of the cleanest cities in Africa. Tess Faber, Director - Travel Bug

It is obligatory for all residents of the city to clean for about two hours once a month.

Indonesia is a popular destination with Bali being a big drawcard with its wonderful beaches. Like Rwanda, you receive a free visa upon arrival.

You can even stay for up to 3 months in Indonesia and it is a fantastic place with beautiful beaches and the food is to die for. Tess Faber, Director - Travel Bug

Indonesia is also an affordable destination, she says.

Finally, Jordan makes the list of visa-free destinations.

One city there is Petra, seen as one of the oldest cities in the world. Tess Faber, Director - Travel Bug

It is a great cultural experience with so much history, she adds.

It is really beautiful and the people are super welcoming. Tess Faber, Director - Travel Bug

Listen to the interview below: