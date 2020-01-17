Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035
Germany will phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035, three years earlier than originally planned.
The country is rapidly transitioning to a carbon-free economy.
This year alone, it’s planning to close at least eight large coal-fired power stations.
The German government has agreed to pay energy producers almost R70 billion to speed up the phaseout.
It will pay its states R224 billion to help with their transition to a zero-carbon economy on top of R416 billion dedicated for “further measures” in this regard.
We are the first country that is quitting coal power on a binding basis… We need a massive build-up of wind and solar energy so that the exit is a real success…Svenja Schulze, Environment Minister - Germany
Germany is taking big steps on its way out of the fossil fuel age…Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister - Germany
Kieno Kammies interviewed Berlin-based journalist Steven Beardsley.
Germany has a lot of coal deposits… [but] here in Europe climate change has really become front and centre as an issue, especially in Germany… Economic realities have also changed…Steven Beardsley, Berlin-based journalist
The writing [for coal] is on the wall…Steven Beardsley, Berlin-based journalist
… big regions that were developed around coal... The federal government is going to spend a fair amount of money to help workers… who are going to be phased out of their coal jobs…Steven Beardsley, Berlin-based journalist
Concerns over the environment is a very big deal here… Environmentalists say 2035 is way too late… [but] this is a great, political first step…Steven Beardsley, Berlin-based journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
