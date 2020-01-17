Grade 8 boy who went missing during school camp found dead
The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil Enock Mpianzi has been found.
The grade 8 pupil went missing while on a school orientation camp at a lodge in Brits, in the North West.
The 13-year-old boy had disappeared during a water activity in a nearby river with his peers on Wednesday.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the tragic news on Friday morning.
It's understood the boy's body was discovered by divers.
Lesufi says the parents of the child have been informed and are devastated by the news.
We've broken the bad news. The family is devastated.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
The police found the body moments ago. We will take the family to verify everything.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
We send our sincere condolences to the family and the school community and the entire education sector.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
BREAKING #ParktownBoysCamp The body of the missing learner has been found by the police. The family of Enoch Mpianza was fully briefed and we are all devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the family and the school community.— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2020
Listen to the developments on Today with Kieno Kammies:
You can also listen to the EWN update:
More from Local
Heads must roll after tragic death of Enock Mpianzi, says Pippa Hudson
The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil was found on Friday. He drowned during a water activity on Wednesday.Read More
[WATCH] ABBA tribute show comes to GrandWest for one-night-only
Acclaimed impersonators from the international act ABBAsolutely fABBAulous will bring their magic and high energy to the stage.Read More
Police watchdog investigates after bystander killed in Alexandra shootout
A woman was shot and killed on Wednesday when a shootout ensued between police officers and suspects in Alex, north of Joburg.Read More
Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten survival of Boulders Beach penguin colony
Disrespectful tourists are jumping barriers to touch Cape Town’s penguins and take selfies. The fine? A mere R500!Read More
Beaufort West scholar transport temporarily reinstated after parents block N1
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says district officials will meet with community members and conduct an assessment.Read More
103 km/h gusts force closing of Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain cable car
Weather services predict strong winds - currently gusting at 103 km/h, according to "Cape Town Hiking" – for the next five days.Read More
70 000 litres of alcohol confiscated on Cape Town beaches over festive season
“Beach users are very clever how they hide their alcohol, whether it’s in watermelons or the sand,” says Zahid Badroodien.Read More
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet
The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany.Read More
Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house
This local organisation wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads.Read More
'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike'
Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis.Read More