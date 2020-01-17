Grade 8 boy who went missing during school camp found dead

The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil Enock Mpianzi has been found.

The grade 8 pupil went missing while on a school orientation camp at a lodge in Brits, in the North West.

The 13-year-old boy had disappeared during a water activity in a nearby river with his peers on Wednesday.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the tragic news on Friday morning.

It's understood the boy's body was discovered by divers.

Lesufi says the parents of the child have been informed and are devastated by the news.

We've broken the bad news. The family is devastated. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

The police found the body moments ago. We will take the family to verify everything. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

We send our sincere condolences to the family and the school community and the entire education sector. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

